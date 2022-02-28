Stats: Australia vs Pakistan in Test Cricket

Australia will travel to Pakistan to play a three-match Test series in March. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. The two teams have faced 66 times in Test matches, with Australia winning 33 and Pakistan 15. 18 matches ended in a draw.

Javed Miandad of Pakistan has played the most number of Australia-Pakistan Test matches - 25. He has also captained Pakistan the most number of times in matches between the two teams - 9. Greg Chappell, Kim Hughes, and Mark Taylor have captained Australia the most number of times - 9 matches each.

The first Test match between Australia and Pakistan was played in 1956 with Pakistan winning the match by nine wickets.

Let us now look at some of the key stats of these two teams in Test matches.

Key stats from Australia vs Pakistan Test matches

624/8 declared by Australia in 2016 is the highest team total.

by Australia in 2016 is the highest team total. 53 all-out by Pakistan in 2002 is the lowest team total.

by Pakistan in 2002 is the lowest team total. 1797 runs scored by Javed Miandad is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Javed Miandad is the most number of runs scored by a player. 335* by David Warner of Australia in 2019 is the highest individual score by a player.

by David Warner of Australia in 2019 is the highest individual score by a player. 557 runs scored by Saleem Malik (Australia in Pakistan Test Series, 1994/95) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

runs scored by Saleem Malik (Australia in Pakistan Test Series, 1994/95) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series. 143 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 6 centuries scored by Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Javed Miandad and Ijaz Ahmed each is the most number of centuries scored by a player.

centuries scored by Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Javed Miandad and Ijaz Ahmed each is the most number of centuries scored by a player. 12 half-centuries scored by Zaheer Abbas of Pakistan is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Zaheer Abbas of Pakistan is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 90 wickets taken by Shane Warne of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Shane Warne of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 27 wickets taken by Shane Warne in Australia v Pakistan Test Series, 2002/03 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

wickets taken by Shane Warne in Australia v Pakistan Test Series, 2002/03 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 9/86 by Sarfraz Nawaz of Pakistan in 1979 is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings.

by Sarfraz Nawaz of Pakistan in 1979 is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings. 13/114 by Fazal Mahmood of Pakistan in 1956 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match.

by Fazal Mahmood of Pakistan in 1956 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match. 12 ten-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between Australia and Pakistan.

ten-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between Australia and Pakistan. 2 ten-wicket hauls by Shane Warne is the most number of ten-wicket hauls taken by a player.

ten-wicket hauls by Shane Warne is the most number of ten-wicket hauls taken by a player. 83 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between Australia and Pakistan.

five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between Australia and Pakistan. 6 five-wicket haul taken by Shane Warne is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.

five-wicket haul taken by Shane Warne is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player. 68 dismissals by Rod Marsh of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Rod Marsh of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 21 dismissals by Rod Marsh (Pakistan in Australia Test Series, 1983/84) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

dismissals by Rod Marsh (Pakistan in Australia Test Series, 1983/84) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series. 5 dismissals is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. This has been done by multiple wicket-keepers.

dismissals is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. This has been done by multiple wicket-keepers. 9 dismissals by Brad Haddin of Australia in 2010 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match.

dismissals by Brad Haddin of Australia in 2010 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match. 23 catches by Mark Waugh of Australia is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Mark Waugh of Australia is the most number of catches taken by a player. 10 catches by David Boon of Australia (Australia in Pakistan Test Series, 1988/89)is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

catches by David Boon of Australia (Australia in Pakistan Test Series, 1988/89)is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series. 4 catches is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings. This has been done by multiple players.

catches is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings. This has been done by multiple players. 5 catches is the most number of catches taken by a player in a match. This has been done by multiple players.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar