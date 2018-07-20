Stats: Batsmen who have scored double century in ODIs

Fakhar Zaman has entered his name among some modern-day batting icons

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has etched his name in the record books by hammering a stunning double century during the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday. The swashbuckling left-hander is the first batsman from Pakistan and only the sixth overall to breach the 200-run mark in the 50-over format.

With Pakistan having taken an unassailable lead in the 5-match series, Zaman let loose on a hapless Zimbabwe bowling attack on a surface conducive for shot-making. Upon winning the toss, Sarfraz Ahmed did not have any hesitation in batting first. He would have expected a strong foundation from his two in-form opening batsmen.

But Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq exceeded all expectations by putting on a record opening partnership in ODI history. By the time they were separated, the left-handed duo had amassed 304 runs from 42 overs. Their enthralling partnership smashed the previous mark set by Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga during the 2006 Leeds ODI against England.

Among all batting positions, Zaman and Imam's partnership stands perched at the fourth spot in ODI history. While the latter contributed a relatively minuscule 113 from 122 balls before being dismissed by Wellington Masakadza, his senior partner managed to remain unbeaten on 210 from 156 deliveries. The duo propelled Pakistan to their highest ever ODI total of 399/1.

Zaman's double century was laced with 24 boundaries and five towering sixes. His 210 helped him overtake Saeed Anwar's longstanding Pakistani record of 194. Overall, the astounding knock is the fifth highest individual score in ODI history.

Prior to Zaman's record-breaking heroics at Bulawayo, seven others breached the 200-run mark in ODIs. Not surprisingly, all of them were also opening batsmen. At the start of this decade, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar triggered a revolution by registering the first double century in the 50-over format.

Tendulkar's record lasted less than two years as the belligerent Virender Sehwag overhauled his longtime opening partner's record against West Indies at Indore in 2011. Rohit Sharma followed suit by scoring the third double ton during the 2013 Bengaluru ODI against Australia.

Rohit did not take too long before going past Sehwag's mark of 219 as well. The elegant right-hander's jaw-dropping 264 off only 173 balls in the 2014 Eden Gardens ODI remains the highest in the format.

Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill expanded the double century club in the 2015 World Cup. While the Caribbean juggernaut blasted 215 against Zimbabwe, the Kiwi opener took center stage in the quarterfinal clash against West Indies themselves.

Rohit continued to surprise his critics by unfurling his third double century during 2017 December. Sri Lanka were once again on the receiving end of his exploits. The PCA Stadium in Mohali became the fifth Indian venue to evince a 200 plus score.

Not surprisingly, all current members in the 200-run club are opening batsmen. With pitches becoming flatter and the new Kookaburra not offering much assistance to seamers, those operating at the top of the order have made merry in this decade. From 2010 to 2018, there have been double centuries every year aside from 2012 and 2016. Going by recent trends, the list is set to grow even bigger in the coming years.

The 200-run club in ODIs

(*Note: All statistics are accurate as of 20th July, 2018)