Stats: Best bowling figures in One Day Internationals (ODIs)

Rashid Khan entered an elite list after his match-winning performance against West Indies in the first ODI.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 10 Jun 2017, 15:18 IST

Rashid Khan continues his dream start to ODIs

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan finished with figures of 7/18 in the first ODI against West Indies at Gros Islet, which is the fourth-best figures in the history of ODIs. The 18-year-old’s career-best ODI figures is also the best by an associate bowler and the second-best by a spinner.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Afghanistan managed to put on 212/6 in their 50 overs. In response, West Indies were bundled out for 149 in 44.4 overs as Rashid ran through the middle-order before cleaning up the tail and finishing with his maiden seven-wicket haul in ODIs and walking away with the Man of the Match as well.

In the history of ODIs, only 10 bowlers have managed to pick up a seven-wicket haul and the Afghanistan leg spinner joined that elite list during the first ODI. Rashid’s figures are the best by an associate bowler, beating the previous record held by Scotland’s Josh Davey after his figures of 8/26 against Afghanistan in January 2015.

Only one bowler has taken an eight-wicket haul and he holds the record for the best bowling figures in ODIs as well. Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas finished with figures of 8-3-19-8 against Zimbabwe at Colombo (SSC) on December 8, 2001. A decade and a half later, the record still stands.

Among the 10 bowlers who have picked up a seven-wicket haul, Pakistan have three bowlers, two from Australia and one each from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies.

Here is the complete list of the best bowling figures in an ODI:

Best bowling figures in an ODI