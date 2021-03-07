Stats: Bowlers who conceded most sixes off consecutive balls in international games

Akila Dananjaya is the latest entrant into the list of bowlers who conceded six sixes in an over. In the first game of the three-match T20I series against West Indies, Akila conceded 36 runs off the 6th over after Kieron Pollard smashed every delivery for a six.

Apart from this, the 27-year-old bagged another unimpressive record during this match. He became the bowler who conceded the most sixes off consecutive balls in men's international cricket.

Bowlers who got hit for most sixes off consecutive balls in international cricket:

#1 Akila Dananjaya - 7

Akila Dananjaya climbed to the top of the charts after he was hit for sixes on seven consecutive deliveries in the 1st T20I against West Indies in March 2021. In the 6th over of the chase, Kieron Pollard hit him for six consecutive sixes.

When he returned to bowl the 8th over, Jason Holder smashed him for a six off his first ball, making it seven in a row. West Indies won this match by 4 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

#2 Stuart Broad - 6

It was when England took India on during that 2007 T20 World Cup that Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff were involved in a heated exchange before the 19th over. What follows from this event is something no Indian fan can ever forget.

Yuvraj Singh vented his frustration at Stuart Broad and ended up smashing him for six consecutive sixes in an over. Eventually, Yuvraj finished with a score of 58 off 16 balls and India won that game by 18 runs.

#3 Daan van Bunge - 6

Daan van Bunge is a Dutch cricketer who was on the receiving end of Herschelle Gibbs' onslaught. In the 2007 World Cup game between South Africa and Netherlands, Hershelle Gibbs went all-out in the 30th over. He was batting on 32 off 30 balls before deciding to take the attack to the opposition.

He hit van Bunge for six sixes in a row before he was dismissed for 72 off 40 balls. South Africa put up a score of 353/3 in 40 overs in that shortened game and won by a mammoth 221-run margin.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja - 6

Ravindra Jadeja is another bowler who has conceded six sixes off consecutive deliveries in international cricket. In the 2010 T20 World Cup game against Australia, he was asked to bowl the fourth over of the innings. The left-arm spinner conceded only 1 run off his first three deliveries. But in the next three balls, Shane Watson smashed him for three consecutive sixes.

He then came back to bowl in 10th over in the innings. This time, it was David Warner who went after him and hit him for three more sixes off the first three balls. Jadeja bowled only two overs in that match and ended up conceding 38 runs. Australia mustered 185 runs and in reply, India were bundled out for just 135 runs.