Stats: England amass the highest ODI total of all time

All the numbers from England's record-breaking performance against Australia at Trent Bridge.

Ram Kumar FEATURED WRITER Stats 19 Jun 2018, 23:09 IST 599 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow ruthlessly decimated the Australian bowling attack

When Tim Paine won the toss on a glorious afternoon at Trent Bridge and surprisingly opted to chase, little would he have anticipated the mayhem that was about to ensue. On a rather flat pitch, England's power-packed batting lineup capitalised by mercilessly slaughtering the Australian bowling unit.

Launching a no-holds barred attack right from the outset of the match, England's top-order set the platform for a record-breaking performance in Nottingham. Riding on brutal centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, the hosts created history by amassing the highest ODI total of all time.

By the time the 35th over of the innings began, England had reached an ominous 310/1. Despite a relatively decent showing from the visitors towards the end of the innings, Eoin Morgan's team came within 19 runs of breaching the 500-run mark.

While Hales and Bairstow smashed 147 and 139 respectively, Jason Roy (82) and Morgan (67) chipped in with aggressive half-centuries to orchestrate England's jaw-dropping total of 481/6.

Here are all the numbers from England's imposing batting performance in the third ODI of the 5-match series.

3 - Century-plus partnerships in the England innings (Roy-Bairstow, Bairstow-Hales and Hales-Morgan). Alongside South Africa against Netherlands at Basseterre in 2007 and New Zealand against at Southampton in 2013, this is the joint most in an ODI.

5 - Trent Bridge has now witnessed the most totals of 400 and more in List A cricket. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is next on the list with four such totals.

6 - ODI centuries scored by Bairstow at strike-rates of over 100. He is now joint-third on the list (alongside Shahid Afridi). Only AB de Villiers (25) and Ijaz Ahmed (10) have registered more ODI tons at 100-plus strike-rates.

21 - Number of sixes smashed by England in this match. In the history of ODIs, only New Zealand have managed more maximums. They did so against West Indies at Queenstown in 2014.

41 - Fours registered by England in this game. Although they are some way behind the all time record (56 by Sri Lanka), this is the third highest number of fours recorded in England's ODI history.

100 - Runs conceded by Andrew Tye from nine wicket-less overs. This is the joint-eleventh most by a bowler in an ODI innings. Among Australian bowlers, only Mick Lewis (113 against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006) has given away more runs in ODIs.

107 - Total number of dot balls in England's innings.

290 - Runs scored by England from fours and sixes alone. This is the most by any team in an ODI innings. The previous most was 272 (38 fours and 20 sixes) by South Africa against India at Mumbai in 2015.

334 - Australia's highest successful run-chase, prior to this match. The visitors will need to reverse history as only twice have teams breached the 400-run mark whilst batting second in ODIs.

481 - England's epoch-making total for the loss of just six wickets. They smashed their own previous record of 444 (against Pakistan at the same venue in 2016) and comfortably registered the highest ODI total of all time.

496 - The only team total in all of List A cricket above England's record-breaking effort. Surrey had hammered the gargantuan total against Gloucestershire at The Oval during the 2007 Friends Provident Trophy.

5443 - Total runs scored by Eoin Morgan for England in ODIs. The left-hander went past Ian Bell's tally of 5416 runs to become the all time leading run-scorer for England in ODIs.