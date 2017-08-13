Stats: Hardik Pandya's record-breaking century

All the numbers you need to know from day two of the third SL-IND Test.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 13 Aug 2017, 17:42 IST

Pandya's blitzkreig broke Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev's records

On the back of Hardik Pandya's maiden Test century, India finished with 487 in their first innings before Sri Lanka were bundled out for 135 courtesy of Kuldeep Yadav's career-best Test figures.

With a lead of 352, India decided to enforce the follow-on and Sri Lanka ended the day on 19/1, still trailing by 333 runs after day two of the third Test at Pallekele.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from day two of the third Test between Sri Lanka and India:

0 - No Indian player has scored more runs off an over in Tests than Hardik Pandya, who smashed 26 runs off Malinda Pushpakumara's over. The previous best was jointly-held by Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil, who scored 24. That was also the most runs scored in an over in Sri Lanka in Tests and most conceded by a Sri Lankan bowler in an over.

1 - Hardik Pandya (107) became the first Indian batsman to score a century before lunch on any day of a Test. The previous-best was 99 scored by Virender Sehwag in 2006.

1 - India became the first team to score 400+ in the first innings of every Test of a three-match series in Sri Lanka.

2 - Hardik Pandya's 86-ball century is the second-fastest by an Indian batsman in an away Test. Virender Sehwag holds the record courtesy of his 78-ball ton against West Indies in 2006.

3 - Pandya hit Pushpakumara for three successive sixes. Kapil Dev, who smashed E Hemmings for four consecutive sixes, is the only Indian to have hit more successive sixes in Tests.

4 - On the list of most international sixes in 2017, Hardik Pandya is in fourth place. He has 26 sixes in the calendar year, Eoin Morgan leads the list with 33 sixes.

5 - Hardik Pandya became only the fifth Indian player to score his maiden first-class century in Tests. Vijay Manjrekar, Kapil Dev, Ajay Ratra and Harbhajan Singh were the others to achieve this feat.

7 - Angelo Mathews is now seventh on the list of most consecutive Test innings without a duck. He had gone 83 successive innings without a duck before being dismissed by Pandya for one on day two of the third Test.

8 - NS Sidhu's record of eight sixes still remains the most by an Indian in a Test innings. Pandya finished with 7 in the first innings against Sri Lanka.

26 - Pandya has scored 26 sixes in international cricket in 2017, which is the most by any Indian in this calendar year. Kohli is second with 19.

37.4 - Sri Lanka were bundled out in 37.4 overs, which is the fewest overs batted by them in an innings against India.

81 - Pandya became the 81st Indian batsman to score a century in Tests.

108 - Hardik Pandya's 108 is the highest score by an Indian batter at eight or below, second-highest against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and third-highest by any player against Sri Lanka.

483 - Pandya's century was the 483rd scored by India in Tests. Only England and Australia have scored more centuries.

2003 - Before Sandakan (5/132), the last time a chinaman bowler picked up a five-wicket haul in Tests was in 2003 when South Africa's Paul Adams finished with 7/128 against Pakistan.