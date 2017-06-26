Stats: India break Australia's world record in second ODI against West Indies

Some interesting numbers from the second ODI between India and West Indies.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 26 Jun 2017, 03:12 IST

Dhawan and Rahane are on the verge of a world record after another 50+ partnership

Ajinkya Rahane’s match-winning century helped India take a 1-0 lead over West Indies after the rain-curtailed second ODI at Port of Spain. After being asked to bat, India put on another 300+ plus total, one which helped them claim a world record and that was a little too much for the hosts who lost by 105 runs.

Indian openers might have changed but they continued their good form at the start as it was another century partnership to begin with. Although Shikhar Dhawan could only manage 63, Rahane went one better and scored his third ODI century. Virat Kohli fell just 13 short of his 28th ODI century but India still registered 310/5 in their 43 overs.

In response, the hosts never really got going and Shai Hope was the only bright spark. Even he was dismissed for 81 and from then onwards there was no chance and they eventually finished on 205/6.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the second ODI:

0 – No team has scored more 300+ totals in ODI than India. This was India’s 96th such score in ODIs, overtaking Australia’s record of 95.

1 – This is India’s biggest win against West Indies in West Indies. The 105-run victory is the biggest overtaking the 102-run win in 2013.

2 – Ajinkya Rahane becomes only the second Indian opener after Rahul Dravid to score an ODI century in West Indies.

3 – Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane became the third Indian pair to register six consecutive fifty-plus partnerships in ODIs. Only G Marsh and D Jones (7) have more consecutive fifty-plus stands in ODIs.

4 – This is India’s fourth century stand for the opening wicket in the last seven ODIs and also their fourth opening partnership in excess of 100 in the West Indies and they have all come at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

4 – Virat Kohli became the fourth player after Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis to score over 6,000 ODI runs at No.3 in ODIs.

5 – Yuvraj Singh became just the fifth player after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin to play in 300 ODIs for India.

7 – Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan now have seven century stands in ODIs in just 20 innings.

12 – Virat Kohli now has 12 fifty-plus scores against West Indies (in just 24 innings). Only Sachin Tendulkar (15) has more 50+ scores in India vs West Indies ODIs.

26 – Kohli is now in 26th spot in the list of all-time leading ODI run scorers. He overtook Shahid Afridi (8,064) and Herschelle Gibbs (8,094) and currently has 8,132 ODI runs.

70 – Kohli now has 70 50+scores in ODIs. Only 16 players have scored more much scores.

76 – Dhawan and Rahane’s partnership average of 76 is the best for any pair in ODIs who have accumulated at least 1,500 runs together.

81 – Shai Hope’s 81 is the second-highest score by a WI batsman in his debut ODI innings against India. Gordon Greenidge’s unbeaten 106 at Edgbaston in 1979 is the highest.

272 – The highest successful run chase at the venue is 272, which was achieved by West Indies against Pakistan in 1988.