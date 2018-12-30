Stats: India break numerous records in the historic MCG Test

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 538 // 30 Dec 2018, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team India celebrate after dismissing Pat Cummins

Team India defeated hosts Australia in an emphatic fashion at the Boxing Day Test match to secure a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. Debutant Mayank Agarwal has certainly cemented his spot in the Indian Test XI, courtesy his 76 and 42 in the first and second innings respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah was just brilliant throughout the Boxing day Test and his exploits with the ball earned the praise of fans and pundits across the cricketing fraternity. With this win, Kohli's men will enter the 'New Year Test' at Sydney in a bid to seal the series 3-1.

Let us now look at the list of records created by the Indian players as well as Team India at the MCG.

1- This is India's first ever Test win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1981

1- Jasprit Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in each of Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year.

4- Number of wins for India outside the sub-continent this year (Johannesburg, Trent Bridge, Adelaide and Melbourne), most for them in a calendar year

9- Number of wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah at Melbourne- Most number of wickets for an Indian pacer in a Test match in Australia

10- Mohammed Shami became the 10th Indian bowler to take 100 away wickets in Test matches.

11- Number of overseas Test wins for Virat Kohli as Indian captain in 24 matches, joint most with Sourav Ganguly

Advertisement

42- Number of dismissals by Rishabh Pant's in 2018, joint most by a wicket-keeper in debut calendar year

48- Number of wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah in 2018 (overseas), most overseas Test wickets for an Asian pacer in a calendar year and third most for a bowler in a debut calendar year

76- Mayank Agarwal's first innings score, most runs by an Indian on debut Test innings in Australia

136- Number of wickets taken by the Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, most by a pace trio in a calendar year

150- The 137-run win at the MCG is India's 150th Test match victory

190- Number of wickets taken Ravindra Jadeja so far in his Test career, most wickets by a left arm bowler after 40 Tests.

267- Ishant Sharma's Test match tally, third most by an Indian pacer

Advertisement