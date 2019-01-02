Stats: A look at the important numbers and records from India-New Zealand ODIs

Virender Sehwag has scored 6 centuries against the Kiwis in ODIs, the most by any Indian player.

After wrapping up their tour of Australia, India will travel to New Zealand for a five-match ODI series and a three-match T20 series.

India last visited New Zealand for an ODI series in 2013-14. They lost the five-match series 4-0, with one match being tied.

The last time these two teams met for an ODI series was in 2017-18 in India. This time it was the Indians who won the three-match series, by the margin of 2-1.

Till date, these two countries have met each other 101 times, and India lead New Zealand 55-44 in the head-to-head with one tie and five no-results.

We now look at some of the stats from the ODIs between these two teams:

Batting performances

392/4 scored by India in the 2009 Christchurch ODI is the highest innings total in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

79 all out by New Zealand at Visakhapatnam in 2016 is the lowest innings total in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

1750 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most runs scored by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

186* by Sachin Tendulkar in the 1999 Hyderabad ODI is the highest individual score by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

47 centuries have been scored in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

6 centuries scored by Virender Sehwag is the most centuries scored by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

9 half-centuries scored by Stephen Fleming is the most half-centuries scored by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

361 runs scored by Kane Williamson during the 2013-14 India tour of New Zealand is the most runs hit by a player in a single ODI series between India and New Zealand.

Bowling performances

51 wickets taken by Javagal Srinath is the most wickets taken by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

6/19 by Shane Bond in August 2005 is the best bowling performance by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

11 five-wicket hauls have been taken in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

2 five-wicket hauls by Kris Srikkanth is the most five-wicket hauls taken by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

18 wickets taken by Javagal Srinath during the 2002-03 India tour of New Zealand is the most wickets taken by a player in a single India-New Zealand ODI series.

Wicketkeeping performances

36 dismissals (Ct - 24, St - 12) by Nayan Mongia is the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

5 dismissals by Kiran More in 1998 at Sharjah, by Nayan Mongia in 1994 at Auckland and by Brendon McCullum in 2002 at Napier and in 2003 at Christchurch is the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

19 dismissals (Ct - 18, St - 1) by Brendon McCullum during the 2002-03 India tour of New Zealand is the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single ODI series involving India and New Zealand.

Fielding performances

18 catches by Stephen Fleming is the most catches taken by a player in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

4 catches taken by Ken Rutherford in the 1995 Napier ODI, by Chris Harris in the 2001 Colombo ODI, by Ross Taylor in the 2010 Dambulla ODI and by Jamie How in the 2010 Guwahati ODI is the most catches taken by a player in an innings in India-New Zealand ODI matches.

10 catches taken by Stephen Fleming during the 2002-03 India tour of New Zealand is the most catches taken by a player in a single ODI series involving India and New Zealand.

