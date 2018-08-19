Stats: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant rewrite history at Trent Bridge

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Stats 578 // 19 Aug 2018, 23:51 IST

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant headlined India's dominant day in Nottingham

Resuming at 307/6, India would have been banking on debutant Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin to swell the total. However, England's lead seamers came in the way of the visitors' hopes at the start of day two.

Under a thick cloud cover, Stuart Broad and James Anderson razed the lower-order to restrict India's first innings score to 329. Despite the helpful conditions on offer, the Indian seamers did not quite make optimum use of the new ball as England raced to 54/0 in the twelfth over.

Led by spearhead Ishant Sharma, India roared back in the post-lunch session. The pacers capitalised on the frailty of England's top-order to make decisive inroads. Having been pushed on the back foot, Hardik Pandya sliced the hosts open with a magical spell.

Operating in the attitude of a man with a point to prove, Pandya's scintillating 5/28 helped India surge to a hefty first innings lead. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant gave early indications of a rosy future by pouching five catches.

The Indian batsmen strode out in full confidence and proceeded to take the game away from England. At the end of day two, sizeable contributions from the top three enabled the visitors to get ahead by 292 runs even as eight wickets remain intact.

Here are all the important statistics from the day's play.

0 - India have never lost a Test match in England after scoring more than 300 whilst batting first in the game. Their highest such total in losing cause is 293 at Leeds in 1952.

4 - Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul's identical 60-run stands form the fourth instance of Indian openers putting on a fifty-plus partnership in both innings of a Test match in either of South Africa/England/New Zealand/Australia. The previous such instance came in 1986 at Edgbaston where Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth put on 53 and 58 for the first wicket.

5 - Catches taken by Rishabh Pant in the first innings. It is the most in an innings by an Asian wicket-keeper on Test debut.

7 - Better bowling figures than Pandya's 5/28 in India's Test history on England soil.

10 - Instances of Ishant Sharma dismissing Alastair Cook from 15 Tests. He has now gone past teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult and Mitchell Johnson in the list of those to have taken Cook's wicket. Only Morne Morkel (12) has dismissed the great left-hander on more occasions.

28 - Runs conceded by Pandya whilst picking up five wickets. This is the most economical haul of five wickets or more by an Indian bowler in Tests in England.

29 - Balls needed by Pandya to pick five wickets. This is the second quickest five-wicket haul by an Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh's (27 balls) effort in the 2006 Jamaica Test against West Indies.

50 - Runs added for the last six wickets by India in their first innings. From 279/4, they collapsed to 329 all out.

252 - Total runs scored by Alastair Cook from 13 innings in this calendar year thus far. He averages 19.38 and has passed 50 just once in 2018.

284 - The highest fourth-innings target successfully chased at Trent Bridge. Graham Thorpe's unbeaten century had led England to a four-wicket triumph against New Zealand in 2004.

329 - India's total in the first innings. This is their highest total in six Tests (thus far) away from home in 2018. Their previous highest was the 307 against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

440 - The highest fourth-innings total in Tests at Trent Bridge. Chasing 479, New Zealand had fallen short by 38 runs in 1973.