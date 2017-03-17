Stats: Players who have taken a five-wicket haul and scored fifty in same ODI

During the second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland, Paul Stirling became only the 16th player in ODI history to achieve the feat.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 17 Mar 2017, 17:52 IST

Stirling joined a unique list that includes Yuvraj, Afridi, Gayle and Viv Richards

Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling may have ended on the losing side during the second ODI against Afghanistan at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground but he became only the 16th player to achieve the double of scoring a fifty and picking up a five-wicket haul in the same ODI in the historic encounter.

Although there have been 3,851 ODIs that have taken place, only 18 times has a player managed to pick up a five-wicket haul and score a fifty in the same ODI despite the incredible quality of all-rounders that the game has produced.

Legendary all-rounders such as Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee have never achieved this feat in an ODI while Viv Richards, who is one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen, along with Mark Waugh and Kris Srikkanth have done it.

Stirling became the latest to join that list. As a part-time off-spinner, little was expected of Ireland’s Paul Stirling when he came out to bowl in the second ODI against Afghanistan. But he not only finished with his career-best figures of 6/55 but also the best bowling figures by a spinner in a losing cause in an ODI.

He only just missed out on being just the third player, after Viv Richards and Paul Collingwood to pick up five wickets and score a century in the same ODI as he was dismissed on 95 in Ireland’s chase of 339 which they eventually fell short by 34 runs.

Although 16 players have achieved this feat, Shahid Afridi is the only player to have done it more than once. The Pakistan all-rounder has done this three times and holds the world record in this regard as well.

Three players from India and England have achieved this feat, while two from West Indies and Pakistan have done it, even if both are known for their explosive batting rather than their bowling. Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Scotland, and Ireland all have one player who has achieved this feat.

Here are the list of players who have taken a five-wicket haul and scored a fifty in the same ODI:

No. Player Runs and wickets Opposition Year 1 Viv Richards (WI) 119 and 5/41 New Zealand 1987 2 K Srikkanth (IND) 70 and 5/27 New Zealand 1988 3 Mark Waugh (AUS) 57 and 5/24 West Indies 1992 4 L Klusener (SA) 54 and 6/49 Sri Lanka 1997 5 Abdul Razzaq (PAK) 70* and 5/48 India 2000 6 Graeme Hick (ENG) 80 and 5/33 Pakistan 2000 7 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 61 and 5/40 Sri Lanka 2000 8 Sourav Ganguly (IND) 71* and 5/34 South Africa 2000 9 Scott Styris (NZ) 63* and 6/25 India 2002 10 Ronnie Irani (ENG) 53 and 5/26 Ireland 2002 11 Chris Gayle (WI) 60 and 5/46 Afghanistan 2003 12 Paul Collingwood (ENG) 112* and 6/31 Bangladesh 2005 13 S Dhaniram (CAN) 79 and 5/32 Bermuda 2008 14 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 50* and 5/31 Ireland 2011 15 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 75 and 5/35 Sri Lanka 2011 16 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 76 and 7/12 West Indies 2013 17 Josh Davey (SCO) 53* and 6/28 Afghanistan 2015 18 Paul Stirling (IRL) 95 and 6/55 Afghanistan 2017

NOTE: The list is updated at the conclusion of the second ODI between Afghanistan-Ireland on March 17th 2017