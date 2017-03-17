Write an Article

Stats: Players who have taken a five-wicket haul and scored fifty in same ODI

During the second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland, Paul Stirling became only the 16th player in ODI history to achieve the feat.

by Srihari @srihari_93
Stats 17 Mar 2017, 17:52 IST
Stirling
Stirling joined a unique list that includes Yuvraj, Afridi, Gayle and Viv Richards

Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling may have ended on the losing side during the second ODI against Afghanistan at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground but he became only the 16th player to achieve the double of scoring a fifty and picking up a five-wicket haul in the same ODI in the historic encounter.

Although there have been 3,851 ODIs that have taken place, only 18 times has a player managed to pick up a five-wicket haul and score a fifty in the same ODI despite the incredible quality of all-rounders that the game has produced.

Legendary all-rounders such as Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee have never achieved this feat in an ODI while Viv Richards, who is one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen, along with Mark Waugh and Kris Srikkanth have done it.

Extra Cover: First time in world cricket - Two six-wicket hauls in the same ODI

Stirling became the latest to join that list. As a part-time off-spinner, little was expected of Ireland’s Paul Stirling when he came out to bowl in the second ODI against Afghanistan. But he not only finished with his career-best figures of 6/55 but also the best bowling figures by a spinner in a losing cause in an ODI.

He only just missed out on being just the third player, after Viv Richards and Paul Collingwood to pick up five wickets and score a century in the same ODI as he was dismissed on 95 in Ireland’s chase of 339 which they eventually fell short by 34 runs.

Although 16 players have achieved this feat, Shahid Afridi is the only player to have done it more than once. The Pakistan all-rounder has done this three times and holds the world record in this regard as well.

Three players from India and England have achieved this feat, while two from West Indies and Pakistan have done it, even if both are known for their explosive batting rather than their bowling. Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Scotland, and Ireland all have one player who has achieved this feat.

Here are the list of players who have taken a five-wicket haul and scored a fifty in the same ODI:

No.PlayerRuns and wicketsOppositionYear
1Viv Richards (WI)119 and 5/41New Zealand1987
2K Srikkanth (IND)70 and 5/27New Zealand1988
3Mark Waugh (AUS)57 and 5/24West Indies1992
4L Klusener (SA)54 and 6/49Sri Lanka1997
5Abdul Razzaq (PAK)70* and 5/48India2000
6Graeme Hick (ENG)80 and 5/33Pakistan2000
7Shahid Afridi (PAK)61 and 5/40Sri Lanka2000
8Sourav Ganguly (IND)71* and 5/34South Africa2000
9Scott Styris (NZ)63* and 6/25India2002
10Ronnie Irani (ENG)53 and 5/26Ireland2002
11Chris Gayle (WI)60 and 5/46Afghanistan2003
12Paul Collingwood (ENG)112* and 6/31Bangladesh2005
13S Dhaniram (CAN)79 and 5/32Bermuda2008
14Yuvraj Singh (IND)50* and 5/31Ireland2011
15Shahid Afridi (PAK)75 and 5/35Sri Lanka2011
16Shahid Afridi (PAK)76 and 7/12West Indies2013
17Josh Davey (SCO)53* and 6/28Afghanistan2015
18Paul Stirling (IRL)95 and 6/55Afghanistan2017

NOTE: The list is updated at the conclusion of the second ODI between Afghanistan-Ireland on March 17th 2017

Recommended
Fetching more content...