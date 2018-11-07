Stats: Trent Boult becomes the latest to pick up a hattrick in ODI cricket

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 111 // 07 Nov 2018, 22:17 IST

Pakistan v New Zealand - 1st One Day International

New Zealand left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult became the latest bowler to pick up a hattrick in the 50 format during the first One Day International against Pakistan played at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Defending a target of 268, Boult dismissed Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and the experienced Mohammad Hafeez in the 3rd over to put the hosts under tremendous pressure at 8 for 3.

Boult bowled Fakhar Zaman with a beauty of a ball, took the edge of Babar Azam that went into the hands of the slip cordon, and dismissed Mohammad Hafeez LBW. It was an amazing bowling performance by Boult, who made the life of Pakistani batsmen tough.

Boult played his first international match for New Zealand after 6 months and just showed his class with the ball. The other two New Zealand bowlers to pick up an hattrick in the ODI format were Danny Morrison and Shane Bond.

After winning the toss, New Zealand posted 266 for 9 in 50 overs with contributions from Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, and lower order contributions from Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee. Boult became the 45th bowler in ODI cricket to pick up a hattrick in ODI cricket.

Imran Tahir was the last bowler to grab a hattrick in ODI cricket against Zimbabwe on 3rd October 2018. He took the wickets of Sean Williams, Peter Moor, and Brandon Mavuta.

Before this ODI series, under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, New Zealand were whitewashed by Pakistan 0-3 in the T20I series.

Danny Morrison picked up a hattrick in ODI cricket against India at Napier on 25th March 1994. Morrison took wickets of Kapil Dev, Salil Ankola, and Nayan Mongia.

Shane Bond grabbed 3 wickets in succession during an ODI match against Australia at Hobart on 14th January 2007. He dismissed Cameron White, Andrew Symonds, and Nathan Bracken. New Zealand lost that match by 104 runs.

The last 4 bowlers to pick up a hattrick in ODI cricket are Imran Tahir of South Africa, Shehan Madushanka of Sri Lanka, Kuldeep Yadav of India, and Wanidu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka.