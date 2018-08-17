Stats: Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia Stars equal world record for most sixes in a T20

Darren Bravo's 36-ball 94 helped his side pull off an incredible heist

Trinbago Knight Riders inflicted further misery on St Lucia Stars as they completed a sensational five-wicket win after they completed the second-biggest chase in CPL history at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

On the back of fifties from David Warner, Kieron Pollard and Rakheem Cornwall, the Stars posted their franchise-record total after batting first. But on the back of a fifty from McCullum and an unbeaten 36-ball 94 from Darren Bravo, Knight Riders got over the line with a ball to spare.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the game:

0 - No other T20 match has seen more sixes being hit that the clash between the Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars, which saw 34 sixes being hit by both teams combined. That equaled the world record for most sixes in a T20 match which was set when the Central Districts took on Otago in 2016.

2 - Thanks to Darren Bravo's 26-ball 94, Trinbago Knight Riders registered the second-highest chase in CPL history. The record for the highest chase belongs to Jamaica Tallawahs, who chased down 224 against the Knight Riders earlier this season.

2 - This was only the second time that both teams have scored 200+ in a CPL encounter. The previous time also happened earlier this year when the Knight Riders took on the Tallawahs.

3 - Trinbago Knight Riders' tally of 218/5 is the third-highest total in CPL history. It is their second-best behind the 223 they scored earlier this season while the record for the highest total belongs to the Tallawahs who scored 225/6.

3 - This is only the third time in T20 history that five batsmen have scored fifties in a T20. David Warner (72), Rakheem Cornwall (53) and Kieron Pollard (65*) for St Lucia Stars and Brendon McCullum (68), Darren Bravo (94*) for Trinbago Knight Riders all scored fifties. This is the first time since 2011 that this has happened.

14 - St Lucia Stars have now lost 14 games in a row in the CPL.

18 - Kieron Pollard got to his fifty off just 18 balls. That is now the joint-fastest fifty in CPL history, equalling the record set by St Lucia's Sohail Tanvir in 2014 when he also scored an 18-ball fifty.

32 - Darren Bravo hit Kieron Pollard for five sixes, including four off the first four balls of the 16th over. Pollard conceded 32 runs in the over, which is now the most expensive over in CPL history.

35 - Pollard sent Dwayne Bravo on a leather hunt as he scored 35 runs off just 11 balls against his fellow West Indian all-rounder. Before the encounter, he had scored just 27 off 21 balls against Bravo in the CPL and had been dismissed 4 times.

212 - St Lucia Stars broke their franchise record for the highest total in the history of the CPL as they put on 212 against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Their previous highest was 206 against the Tallawahs in 2016.

430 - The tally of 430 scored by both teams in this encounter is the second-highest tally in a match in the history of the CPL. The record for highest match aggregate stands at 448.