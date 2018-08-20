Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stats: Unstoppable Virat Kohli equals Virender Sehwag's tally

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
623   //    20 Aug 2018, 23:52 IST

Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag
Kohli is now joint-fourth with Sehwag in the list of India's leading century-makers in Tests

Resuming at a lead of 292, India marched on with a splendid batting performance on day three and swelled their advantage to a humongous 520 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front by notching a determined ton against the still probing England attack at Trent Bridge.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's majestic century is SK Play of the Day

By virtue of scoring his 23rd Test century, Kohli inched forward in his quest for greatness. The captain's hundred, alongside contrasting half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya, placed India on the precipice of a much-needed triumph.

Here are all the interesting numbers from the third day's play in Nottingham.

1 - Batsmen with a better conversion rate of fifties to hundreds than Kohli's 56.09. While the 29-year old has converted 23 of his 41 fifty-plus scores into three figures, Sir Don Bradman (69.05) managed to convert 29 of his 42 fifty-plus scores into three figures.

1 - Captain who has a better ratio of centuries per innings in Tests than Virat Kohli's 3.93. When a filter of minimum ten centuries is imposed, only Sir Don Bradman (2.71) has achieved a better rate of scoring tons per innings.

5 - Indian cricketers who have picked five or more wickets in an innings and scored fifty or more runs in the same Test in England. Hardik Pandya's all-round performance sees him join the likes of Lala Amarnath (Lord's 1946), Vinoo Mankad (Lord's 1952), Kapil Dev (Lord's 1982) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Trent Bridge 2014 & Lord's 2014).

13 - Centuries for Kohli in Tests outside India. Only Sachin Tendulkar (29), Rahul Dravid (21) and Sunil Gavaskar (18) are above him.

16 - Hundreds for Kohli as Test captain from 63 innings. In the history of the format, only Graeme Smith (25 centuries from 193 innings) and Ricky Ponting (19 centuries from 140 innings) have scored more tons among skippers.

23 - Number of Test centuries for Kohli in his career thus far. He is now joint-fourth alongside Virender Sehwag in the list of India's leading century-makers. Only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36) and Sunil Gavaskar (34) are above the Delhi duo.

25 - Instances of India scoring more than 300 in both innings of a Test. 14 of those have come away from home. This is their third such effort at Trent Bridge after 2002 and 2014.

200 - Runs scored by Kohli across the two innings in this match. This is his tenth such effort as captain from 38 Tests. Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting are next best with seven such performances each.

284 - The highest fourth-innings target successfully chased in Tests at Trent Bridge. Graham Thorpe's unbeaten century had led England to a four-wicket triumph against New Zealand in 2004.

440 - The highest fourth-innings total in Tests at Trent Bridge. Chasing 479, New Zealand had fallen short by 38 runs in 1973.

507 - The highest successful fourth-innings chase in any first-class match in England. Cambridge University had chased down the mammoth target from 189.2 overs against Marylebone Cricket Club at Lord's in 1896.

521 - Target set by India for England in the fourth innings. This is the third biggest fourth-innings target that they have set for their opposition in their Test history. They had set 617 for New Zealand in the 2009 Wellington Test and 550 for Sri Lanka in the 2017 Galle Test.

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
