Stats: Virat Kohli equals world record for most wins after 50 ODIs as captain

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
1.40K   //    13 Jul 2018, 17:39 IST

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
It was a record-breaking day for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at Nottingham

On the back of Rohit Sharma's century and Kuldeep Yadav's career-best ODI figures, India came out on top in the first ODI against England at Nottingham. The visitors now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series going into the second ODI on Saturday.

Extra Cover: England vs India, 1st ODI: Match in pictures

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the first ODI between England and India:

0 - No captain has won more ODIs than Virat Kohli after their first 50 matches. Kohli brought up his 39th win as captain, equalling the world record, jointly held by Clive Lloyd and Ricky Ponting for most wins after 50 ODIs as captain.

1 - Rohit Sharma is the first player to score centuries in seven consecutive ODI series/tournaments. Virat Kohli held the record previously with six, between 2011 and 2012.

1 - Kuldeep's figures of 6/25 were not only the best figures by a left-arm spinner in ODIs but also the best figures by any spinner in ODIs in England and the best by any spinner against England in ODIs.

2 - Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both England openers (Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow for 38 off 35) for the same score off the same balls. This was just the second instance of opening batsmen being dismissed by the same bowler for the same score off the same number of balls in an ODI. The previous time was when Fidel Edwards got rid of Zimbabwe openers Rinke and Duffin for a golden duck in 2006.

3 - Virat Kohli crossed 1000+ international runs in a calendar year for the ninth consecutive year. Only three Indian players have crossed 1000+ international runs in a calendar year more often. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 16 while Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni have both done it 11 times. Kohli now has 9, level with Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

3 - Only three Indian bowlers have had better figures in ODIs than Kuldeep Yadav's figures of 6/25. Stuart Binny holds the Indian record for best figures in ODIs thanks to his 6/4 against Bangladesh. Anil Kumble and Ashish Nehra are the only other Indians with better figures than Kuldeep.

3 - The first ODI was only the third time that England pacers failed to take a wicket in a home ODI (in 21 overs). The other two instances came against Sri Lanka in 2006, at Chester-le-Street and Leeds.

4 - Kuldeep Yadav now holds the record for the fourth-best ODI bowling figures in England, courtesy of his 6/25. Waqar Younis holds the record with figures of 7/36.

6/27 - The previous record for the best bowling figures by a left-arm spinner was 6/27 by Murali Kartik against Australia at Mumbai in October 2007. Kuldeep Yadav now holds this record.

11 - Rohit Sharma now has 11 125+ scores in ODIs, level with Virat Kohli. Only Sachin (19) has more such scores in ODI history.

14 - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now have 14 century partnerships in ODIs. Among Indian pairs, only Sachin Tendulkar/ Sourav Ganguly (26) have had more century partnerships in ODIs.

45 - Since Kuldeep Yadav's ODI debut in June 2017, no bowler has taken more ODI wickets than the chinaman bowler, who has 45 wickets to his name in just 21 matches.

633 - Virat Kohli now has scored 633 runs in just seven ODI innings this year. In 2018 ODIs, Kohli now averages an incredible 158.25 and has a strike rate of 98.44 with three centuries and two fifties.

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
