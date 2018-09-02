Stats: Virat Kohli fastest to 4,000 runs as captain in Tests

Another day and another milestone for Virat Kohli

Chasing 245 for an improbable victory on the fourth day of the fourth Test, India were going great guns when Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli were at the crease. But once the Indian captain got out, things soon got out of control and India eventually went onto lose the Test and the series.

Despite fifties from Rahane and Kohli and a century stand between the pair and a late cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin India couldn't get over the line as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series courtesy of a 60-run win.

Here are some interesting numbers from day four of the fourth Test between England and India at Southampton:

0 - Before Virat Kohli, no Indian captain had scored 4,000 runs in Tests.

1 - Virat Kohli is now the fastest to 4,000 runs as captain in Tests. He got there in just 65 innings, beating the previous record of 71 set by West Indies' Brian Lara.

1 - Kohli is the first Asian captain to score more than 500 runs in a Test series in England. Overall, he is the sixth visiting captain to achieve this feat.

3 - Only three Indian bowlers have taken more Test wickets before turning 30 than Ishant Sharma. His tally of 253 is only behind Anil Kumble's 276, Kapil Dev's 329 and Harbhajan Singh (355)

3 - Virat Kohli became only the third Indian to score more than 500 in a Test series in England.

3 - Ishant Sharma became just the third Indian after Syed Kirmani and V Raju to get out for a duck on their birthday in Tests.

4 - This is only the fourth time that Virat Kohli has scored more than 500 runs in a Test series. This is the second time he has done it against England, the other two times were against Australia and Sri Lanka.

6 - Kohli now has six 50+ scores in the fourth innings of an away Test. Among Indians, only Rahul Dravid (7) and Sunil Gavaskar (9) have more.

6 -Sam Curran has now scored 20+ runs in first six Test innings from debut while batting at No.8 or lower. He is the first one to achieve that feat.

174 - The highest successful fourth innings chase against England in England by a side from the sub-continent remains India's 174/6 at The Oval in 1971. No side has managed to chase a total in excess of 200.

378 - James Anderson has now bowled 378 balls in this series to Virat Kohli and is yet to dismiss him. He is also the only England bowler to not have dismissed the Indian captain so far this series.