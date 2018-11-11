×
Stats: Women's T20 matches played between India and Pakistan

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
17   //    11 Nov 2018, 08:09 IST

Mithali Raj has scored a total of 259 runs against Pakistan in T20s.
Mithali Raj has scored a total of 259 runs against Pakistan in T20s.

The ICC Women's World T20 saw a great start by the Indians. They defeated New Zealand by 34 runs. The Indian women now face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match.

Till date, the Indian women have faced Pakistan 10 times in T20 matches, winning 8 of them. In the upcoming match, the Indians will look forward to adding one more victory against the neighbours.

To their credit, the Pakistan women's team have achieved one feat that their male counterparts could not i.e. defeat India in a World Cup encounter. The Pakistani women have achieved this feat twice. They defeated India in the 2012 and 2016 ICC Women's World T20.

Let us take a look at some of the stats of the India Pakistan Women's T20 matches.

· India leads Pakistan 8-2 head to head in T20 matches. 2 out of these 8 matches were finals.

· The highest team score in India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches is 121/5. This was scored by the Indians in the 2016 Asia Cup.

· The lowest team score in India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches is 63 all out. This was scored by Pakistan in the finals of the 2012 Asia Cup. They were chasing India’s score of 81.

· The lowest winning margin in the India Pakistan T20 matches is 1 run. Pakistan beat India by 1 run in the 2016 Asia Cup.

·The highest individual score in an innings in India Pakistan T20 matches is 73. This was scored by Mithali Raj of India in the finals of the 2016 Asia Cup.

· The best individual bowling performance in an innings is 5/16 by Priyanka Roy of India in the 2009 ICC Women’s World T20. This remains the only instance of a bowler taking 5 wickets in an innings in India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches.

· Mithali Raj has scored the most number of runs in India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches – 259.

· Ekta Bisht of India has taken the most number of wickets in India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches – 10.

· Mithali Raj and Punam Raut have won the most number of Player of the Match awards in India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches – 2.

· Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Thailand and Guanggong International Cricket Stadium has hosted the most number of India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches – 2 each.

· In the 10 matches played, Pakistan has won the toss 6 times and India 4 times.

· Both the team batting first and the team batting second have won 5 matches each.

· The 10 matches saw only 2 half-centuries being scored. Both were scored by the Indians – Mithali Raj (73) and Punam Raut (54).

· These 10 matches saw only a total of 8 sixes being hit. 4 by the Pakistanis and 4 by the Indians.

· Jhulan Goswami of India has hit the maximum number of sixes – 2.

·There was a total of 8 maidens being bowled in all India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches. 6 of them were bowled by the Pakistan players and 2 by the Indian players.

· Anam Amin of Pakistan has bowled the maximum number of maiden overs in all India Pakistan Women’s T20 matches – 2.

On paper and judging by the past records, the Indians look the likely team to win their next encounter against Pakistan. But one should not underestimate Pakistan. They have defeated the Indians in the World T20s twice before and will be definitely looking forward to improving their performance against the Indians.



