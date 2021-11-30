Steve Smith insists he can lead again

Just three years after the 2018 sandpaper scandal, Steve Smith has been reappointed to a leadership role as vice-captain of the Australian Test team. Smith's rehabilitation as a senior member of the side combined with his pure on-field batting skills left him as the ideal lieutenant to Pat Cummins.

Australia unveiled Pat Cummins as their new Test captain last week making him the 47th man to take up the venerated position.

Smith's appointment was always going to be polarizing, especially given the circumstances of Tim Paine's departure. But he insists he is now a better leader and a more well-rounded person, even in the face of those who reserve passionate feelings against making him a leader again.

ABC SPORT @abcsport



Speaking on The Grandstand Cricket Podcast, Cowan said it's time to move on from the events of Cape Town.



Hear the podcast:

#cricket #Ashes 🎧🏏 Ed Cowan says he doesn't have an issue with Steve Smith being named vice-captain of the Australian Test team.Speaking on The Grandstand Cricket Podcast, Cowan said it's time to move on from the events of Cape Town.Hear the podcast: ab.co/3FX53JS 🎧🏏 Ed Cowan says he doesn't have an issue with Steve Smith being named vice-captain of the Australian Test team.Speaking on The Grandstand Cricket Podcast, Cowan said it's time to move on from the events of Cape Town.Hear the podcast: ab.co/3FX53JS#cricket #Ashes https://t.co/dOOyw1L9Oq

Both Cricket Australia (CA) and Steve Smith are aware that his elevation to vice-captaincy will bring increased scrutiny. Smith acknowledged that, for some, the intrinsic link between him and sand-paper gate will never fade away and that he "understood the negativity about it." But opening "old wounds" seem unlikely to deter Smith's pursuit of success.

For others, Smith has repented for his sins in the past by serving a 12-month leadership ban, noting that some athletes are held to untenably high standards. Smith now has a chance to win back some of the lost love by shouldering the next few months alongside new leader Pat Cummins.

"For me I know that I've grown a great deal over the last three or four years. I'm a more rounded individual and in turn I think it's turned me into a better leader. I've been in a position the last few years playing as a leader and now the opportunity obviously to be standing here next to Patrick as a formal leader or a titled leader, I'm truly honoured," Smith said.

A news.com.au survey suggested that public opinion is swaying. Of the 75,000 votes, 43% considered Smith as the front-runner for the captaincy, compared to 35% for Cummins.

Smith's potential reappointment as a leader would have been canvassed in previous months, but the nature and timing of Paine's resignation was less than ideal. This presented the opportunity to start with a clean slate and develop a new leader such as Marnus Labbuschagne, with selectors ultimately opting for Smith.

Smith as vice-captain

Despite the conjecture around Smith's appointment as vice-captain, he is set to be handed significant responsibilities.

Steve Smith captained 34 Tests between 2014-2018 (18 wins, 10 draws and six losses) and he also arguably reached the pinnacle of his batting prowess during that time. Australian selectors view Smith as the ideal man for the job moving forward, and are confident he can continue performing with the new title.

Triple M Cricket @triplemcricket Steve Smith has revealed that he used Ian Chappell's suggestion that he would struggle to bounce back from his ban as motivation ahead of his match-winning performance in the last Ashes. Steve Smith has revealed that he used Ian Chappell's suggestion that he would struggle to bounce back from his ban as motivation ahead of his match-winning performance in the last Ashes. https://t.co/LyYlEgVqHi

Even though Cummins hasn't missed a Test since mid-2017, Smith will certainly be ready to take over should it be required. CA have confirmed that Smith will lead the side if Cummins cannot play— and as a fast bowler this scenario is likely to occur. But he has already stated that he expects Cummins "to be available for every game."

As vice-captain, Smith is expected to take on extra responsibilities and is encouraged to make team decisions where required. A proven steady head in Smith will be a critical back-up to help balance Cummins' role as a bowler.

Australia have not fielded a fast-bowling captain since Ray Lindwall in 1965.

Former England bowler Steve Harmisson argued that Cummins remains the biggest threat for England this series, and burdening him with the captaincy may detract from his menacing wicket-taking ability.

"I think England would be happier with Cummins than Steve Smith. For me, if you put too much pressure on Pat in the Ashes that could prove the difference, because both batting units are frail and can be got at," he said speaking to the Cricket Collective podcast.

Had Smith not been offered the "(VC)", it is uncertain whether Cummins would have accepted the captaincy, according to sports writer Robert Craddock. The Sydney Morning Herald also suggested that Cummins may have been apprehensive about accepting the role due to the high moral standards now expected of the captain.

Steve Smith's position in the side is destined to be an "elevated vice-captaincy role," as described by Pat Cummins. He is clearly supportive of Smith's appointment, and was quick in anointing Smith as deputy in the initial press conference last weekend.

Pat Cummins @patcummins30

I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks!



Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain.I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks!Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain. I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks! Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes https://t.co/iVPurweQP7

Cummins' captaincy is seemingly envisioned to last for four to five years and Cummins views Smith as someone who will help him blossom as captain over that period.

His internal backing bears a lot of weight in the public's forgiveness of Smith.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Smith's initial stint as Test captain yielded a batting average of 70.36, bettered only by Don Bradman in the history of the game. His proven record of performing on-field under a leadership title is undeniable.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee