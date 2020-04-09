Steve Smith hopes to win a Test series in India; picks Ravindra Jadeja as a difficult bowler to face

Smith explained that winning a Test series in India doesn't lie far behind winning the Ashes and the World Cup.

He also praised Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his accurate lines and lengths on dry wickets.

Steven Smith (left) and Ravindra Jadeja (right)

The world's best Test batsman according to the ICC rankings, Steve Smith, spoke on a variety of topics when he joined New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi on a podcast organized by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The Royals captain made no light of his eagerness to win a Test series on the slow and dry pitches in India, and spoke about facing Ravindra Jadeja on said Indian tracks.

Smith explained the importance of winning on a Test tour in a place such as India, who are ranked the #1 Test team in the world, and how, as an Australian cricketer, it compares to winning an Ashes series and the World Cup.

"I would love to win a Test series in India... I think as an Australian cricketer we talk about Ashes, which is always big, the World Cup is big, but I think now India is the No.1 team in the world and it is a very difficult place to play Test cricket, so I would love to win a series there."

After the ball-tampering saga in 2018, Smith made a remarkable comeback to the national side, helping Australia retain the Ashes despite facing some hostile blows from the likes of England's Jofra Archer.

Smith praised Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his accurate lines and lengths while bowling on sub-continental pitches. According to him, Jadeja hid his variations well and made it hard for the batsman to decipher the good length deliveries.

"Jadeja in the sub-continent... he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just looks all the same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation."