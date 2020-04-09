Steve Smith hopes to win a Test series in India; picks Ravindra Jadeja as a difficult bowler to face
- Smith explained that winning a Test series in India doesn't lie far behind winning the Ashes and the World Cup.
- He also praised Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his accurate lines and lengths on dry wickets.
The world's best Test batsman according to the ICC rankings, Steve Smith, spoke on a variety of topics when he joined New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi on a podcast organized by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.
The Royals captain made no light of his eagerness to win a Test series on the slow and dry pitches in India, and spoke about facing Ravindra Jadeja on said Indian tracks.
Smith explained the importance of winning on a Test tour in a place such as India, who are ranked the #1 Test team in the world, and how, as an Australian cricketer, it compares to winning an Ashes series and the World Cup.
"I would love to win a Test series in India... I think as an Australian cricketer we talk about Ashes, which is always big, the World Cup is big, but I think now India is the No.1 team in the world and it is a very difficult place to play Test cricket, so I would love to win a series there."
After the ball-tampering saga in 2018, Smith made a remarkable comeback to the national side, helping Australia retain the Ashes despite facing some hostile blows from the likes of England's Jofra Archer.
Smith praised Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his accurate lines and lengths while bowling on sub-continental pitches. According to him, Jadeja hid his variations well and made it hard for the batsman to decipher the good length deliveries.
"Jadeja in the sub-continent... he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just looks all the same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation."Published 09 Apr 2020, 14:59 IST