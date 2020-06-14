Steve Smith names the Indian player who has impressed him the most

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith participated in a candid Q&A session with his followers on Instagram earlier in the day. The Rajasthan Royals skipper picked Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder in the world right now.

He also named Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul as the Indian player who has impressed him the most.

Like Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith also interacted with his followers using the Q&A feature of Instagram. Smith revealed that the 2015 World Cup win was the best moment of his cricketing career so far. When asked to describe MS Dhoni in one word, the former Australian captain labeled him as a legend and called him 'Mr. Cool.'

KL Rahul is a very good player: Steve Smith

KL Rahul has dominated in the limited-overs formats

A fan asked Steve Smith about the Indian player who has impressed him the most. The Aussie replied:

"KL Rahul. Very good player!"

Steve Smith named KL Rahul as the most impressive Indian player

Another fan asked him about his favorite Test innings, and he straightaway answered that the knock he played during the 1st innings of the Edgbaston Test of Ashes 2019 was very close to his heart. His teammate Marnus Labuschagne interrogated him about his favorite batting partner, and Smith hilariously stated that it was not Labuschagne as he talked too much.

He also said that IPL is one of his favorite tourneys because of the intense competition in the league. Lastly, Smith picked the most skillful pacer that he has faced and selected Mohammad Amir as the one.

Steve Smith was set to lead the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic compelled BCCI to suspend the league. Recently. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had informed that the board is trying to organize the tournament behind closed doors soon.