Steve Smith retires from ODIs: 3 reasons why it is the wrong move

Star Australian batter Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs in a shocker after the side's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal defeat to India in Dubai. Smith led a depleted Australian side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins in the tournament.

Despite an impressive win over arch-rivals England in the group stage that ultimately helped them qualify to the knockouts, Smith's Men were found wanting against a dominant Indian outfit.

The 35-year-old is among Australia's most accomplished ODI batters with 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, in 170 games.

While announcing his ODI retirement a day after Australia's exit from the Champions Trophy, Smith said in his statement (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey. Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way."

Smith played a massive role in Australia's ODI World Cup title runs in 2015 and 2023, with three consecutive 50+ scores in the knockout stages of the former.

As one of the greatest batters of the Modern Era leaves the ODI arena, we look at three reasons why the decision was a wrong move.

#1 Steve Smith is still Australia's most bankable ODI batter

Smith looked a class apart among the Australian batters in the Champions Trophy semifinal [Credit: Getty]

Retirement decisions are usually made when an older player is unable to live up the high standards he or she had set for themselves over the years. However, in Steve Smith's case, neither his place in the ODI side nor his form has ever come under scrutiny.

For context, the 35-year-old was Australia's leading run-scorer in the 50-over format last year with 306 runs at a stellar average of 43.71 and a strike rate of almost 86. While the numbers slightly tapered off this year, Australia encountered tough pitches in Sri Lanka before being faced with another sluggish surfarce in Dubai to end their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Keeping that in mind, Smith's average of 34.50 and strike rate of 78.85 in five ODIs in 2025 are nothing to sneeze about. Furthermore, the 73 off 95 against India in the Champions Trophy semifinal loss yesterday highlighted Smith's value to this Australian side.

On a pitch where most batters struggled against a four-pronged Indian spin attack, Smith maneuvered the field at will, even in a game of such high stakes. Hence, it is baffling that Smith decided to walk away from the 50-over format when he was still Australia's most consistent batter in all likelihood.

# 2 Smith's versatility pivotal to a one-dimensional Australia batting lineup

Can Labuschagne fill the gaping middle-order hole left by Smith? [Credit: Getty]

Australia's batting took a severe hit when ace opener David Warner retired from international cricket last year. They were further weakened when batting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shocked the world by announcing his ODI retirement just before the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The dual retirements made Steve Smith arguably Australia's lone 'double-gear' batter in ODIs. While Travis Head might be their most impactful batter and Glenn Maxwell their destructive finisher, both play at one tempo - all-out attack.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne is yet to prove his ability to change gears in the 50-over arena and remains a sheet anchor at best. As and when Mitchell Marsh returns to the lineup, he will still be a third wheel in the Head and Maxwell mold.

The likes of Josh Inglish and Alex Carey have shown the ability to bat at different tempos, but long enough consistently. It meant Smith had to be the glue that held the Aussie batting lineup together in ODIs for at least the next few years, thanks to his ability to mix caution with aggression to perfection.

# 3 Smith's multiple 'World Cup avatars' - A big miss for Australia in 2027

Australia will have to do without Smith's clutchness in the 2027 ODI World Cup [Credit: Getty]

How often does a player win three ODI World Cups, considering so many greats have walked away without even one? Steve Smith blew a massive opportunity to achieve the incredible feat, should he have played until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

The champion batter is renowned for his ability to come up big in ODI World Cups, evidenced by his sensational numbers at the event. Smith is Australia's third leading run-scorer in 50-over World Cups with 1,136 runs at an average of 42.07 and a strike rate of 87.11 in 34 matches.

Beyond the numbers, Smith has delivered often in the knockout games, including a stretch of four consecutive 50+ scores in the knockout stages of the 2015 and 2019 editions. Batting aside, the 35-year-old is also among the most astute cricketing brains, having captained Australia in 112 games across formats.

Smith would have been an invaluable part of the Australian leadership group with the ability to also lead the side should Pat Cummins miss out for unforeseen reasons. Among the few cricketers to tick the boxes of three C's - Clutch, captaincy, and consistency- Smith's absence might dent Australia's chances of a repeat in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

