Steve Smith's 3 best catches vs India

Steve Smith is among the best players in the game. The Australian star started as a leg-spinner before transitioning into a proper top-order batter.

Over the last ten years, Smith has helped Australia win many games with his phenomenal batting. He has set new benchmarks for consistency and is one of the game's fabled 'Fab 4' group of batters.

Moreover, Smith has also done a phenomenal job as Australia captain. He has led them to multiple series victories. After his return to international cricket following a ball-tampering controversy, Smith continued to score big for Australia. Although he's no longer the full-time captain, he has stepped up whenever regular captain Pat Cummins has been absent.

While Smith stands atop the list of the world's best batters and captains, he's also one of the most athletic fielders in cricket, taking some incredible catches. India have been one of his favourite opponents. Here's a look at Smith's three best catches against India.

#1 Steve Smith grabs one-handed stunner to dismiss Hardik Pandya in Vizag ODI - 2023

The second ODI of the ongoing series between India and Australia was played on Sunday (March 19) in Vizag. India suffered a ten-wicket hiding after being bowled out for a paltry 117.

Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head were the architects of Australia's win, but Smith's screamer to dismiss Hardik Pandya also played a key role in India's collapse.

Pandya has saved his teams from collapses in the recent past. India needed a big knock from him, but he edged one from Sean Abbott to the slip. Smith was the lone fielder in the slips but took a great catch to send Pandya back.

#2 Smith's one-handed stunner at leg slip - 2023

During the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Smith took an incredible catch at leg slip to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara. Nathan Lyon bowled a delivery on the leg stump line to Pujara during India's second innings of the Indore Test.

Pujara attempted to flick the ball towards the square leg region but could not time it well. The ball went to leg slip, where Steve Smith completed a fine one-handed catch to dismiss the Indian batter.

#3 Smith's flying catch sends KL Rahul back - 2017

During the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, KL Rahul hit a half-century at his home venue in Bengaluru and looked set for a big score in the second innings.

Rahul was batting on 51 when a delivery from left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe took the outside edge of his willow. Steve Smith was the lone fielder at slips, and he put a superb effort to complete the catch. It was one of the catches of that series.

Parth Patel @Parth_Patel_27 Steve Smith's one handed catch compilation. Had saved this video in gallery for a long time Steve Smith's one handed catch compilation. Had saved this video in gallery for a long time https://t.co/Mlax0RXCcY

The video of Steve Smith's catch to dismiss Rahul starts after 18 seconds.

