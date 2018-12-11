Steve Smith's BPL participation in doubt

Suspended ex-Aussie skipper Steve Smith, who was set to feature in his maiden BPL season for the Comilla Victorians, finds his participation in shaky waters. While he himself remains committed to playing the tournament, it is the process of his acquisition that has been questioned upon by other franchises.

Smith was included as a replacement player for Sri Lankan Asela Gunaratne. This goes against the rules of the BPL, as he was acquired outside of the draft process. Currently, the matter is in the Bangladesh Cricket Board's hands, after having been pointed out by the other franchises.

Reportedly, it was Rangpur Riders who initially frowned upon the development. Later, all remaining franchises came together in raising the issue and bringing it to the notice of BCB.

BPL technical committee chairman Jalal Yunus had earlier conveyed the same to Cricbuzz during an interaction.

"We have referred the issue to the Bangladesh Cricket Board. At first Rangpur Riders raised the issue but later other franchises joined them and informed about their reservation. So it turned out difficult for us to solve so we referred the issue to the board to solve it. We will take the decision in the next board meeting or we will inform it to them [Victorians] soon.," Jalal Yunus, the BPL technical committee chairman, told Cricbuzz.

"To be honest they are not entitled to take any player outside the draft if they are replacing someone. They have to take it from the draft (in case a player is being replaced) but we obliged to their request of recruiting Steven Smith taking larger picture into consideration. But now it seems that cannot be implemented after the objection of other franchises unless BCB comes up with any other solution," Yunus added.

If the BCB did know earlier that it was against the rules to permit the recruitment of Steven Smith, they should have had a discussion with all franchises at that instance itself. That said, they were right in considering the bigger picture, a player of Smith's stature surely increases any tournament's sheen.

