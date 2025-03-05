Australian star batter Steve Smith announced a sudden and shock retirement from ODI cricket after his team's exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy. The announcement came on Wednesday, March 5, after Australia lost to India in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC event on Tuesday, March 4.

In the absence of Pat Cummins, Smith was leading Australia and took them to the semifinals before they crashed out. Interestingly, he displayed great form in the match against India, scoring 73 runs off 96 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

However, his knock went in vain eventually. Smith called the curtains on his ODI career while no one saw it coming this soon. He played 170 matches in the format and scored 5800 runs at an average of 43.28 with 12 hundreds and 35 half-centuries.

He is among the greatest batters to have played the game in the modern era. While Steve Smith will still be available to play Test and T20I cricket, here are his top 5 knocks in ODI cricket after he retired from the format.

Steve Smith's Top 5 ODI knocks

#5 102* vs ENG, 4th Tri-series match 2015

During the fourth match of the Carlton Mid ODI Tri-series against England in Hobart in 2015, Steve Smith brought up a brilliant hundred in his very first game as captain of Australia in the format. He had only led them in three Tests before this game.

Australia were chasing 304 runs for a win after England posted 303/8 batting first. Walking in at No.3, Smith slammed an unbeaten ton, scoring 102 off just 95 balls, including six fours and a maximum at a strike rate of 107.36. Although they lost seven wickets, he stayed till the end and ensured they won the game by three wickets.

#4 149 vs IND, 1st ODI 2016

During India's tour of Australia in 2016, the first match of the ODI series was played at the WACA. The Men in Blue posted a total of 309/3. Australia's chase did not start well as they lost a couple of early wickets.

However, skipper Steve Smith took responsibility, scoring a match-winning century and leading from the front. Smith slammed 149 runs off just 135 balls, scoring 11 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 110.37. The hosts went on to chase the total and won the game by five wickets.

#3 105 vs IND, 1st ODI 2020

Steve Smith scored another brilliant hundred against India in the first ODI of their 2020 tour in Sydney. Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth total of 374/6 from 50 overs.

Batting at No.3, Smith smashed a quickfire ton, scoring 105 runs off just 66 balls, striking at 159.09, including 11 fours and four sixes. India put up a spirited effort but fell short, finishing at 308/8 as Australia won by 66 runs. Smith was also awarded 'Player of the Match.'

#2 164 vs NZ, 1st ODI 2016

Steve Smith's highest ODI score came against New Zealand in the first ODI in Sydney in 2016. Batting first, Australia lost both openers within 10 overs. Smith played a captain's knock under pressure, bailing his team out of a precarious state.

He struck a massive hundred, scoring 164 runs off 157 deliveries, lacing his knock with 14 boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 104.45. Australia put up 324/8 in the end and later bowled New Zealand out for 256 to win the game by 68 runs.

#1 105 vs IND, World Cup semifinal 2015

Among Steve Smith's greatest ODI knocks is his century against India in the semifinal of the 2015 World Cup in Sydney. Australia batted first and scored 328/7, with Smith being the top-scorer.

His 105-run knock came off just 93 deliveries at a strike-rate of 112.90 with 11 fours and two sixes. India were bowled out for 233 runs as Australia advanced to the final. The century remains all the more significant as they went on to win the 2015 World Cup eventually.

