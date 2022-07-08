Create
Steve Smith sells his mansion for $12.38 million; 2 years after buying it for $6.6 million

Steve Smith has sold his mansion for almost double the amount he paid to buy it (Image courtesy: Getty)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jul 08, 2022 03:59 PM IST

Australia Test vice-captain Steve Smith has sold his Vaucluse mansion in Sydney for $12.38 million. He and his partner Dani Willis bought it for $6.6 million back in 2020.

According to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald, the mansion went under the hammer on Thursday, with four parties showing interest in it. The bidding opened at $11.5 million for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house.

Damien Cooley, of Cooley Auctions, played the auctioneer's role for this auction. Initially, he asked for bids to increase by $250,000, but since the bidders held back, he brought the number down to $100,000 and then to $50,000 and eventually $30,000, with the final bidder buying it for $12.38 million.

Steve Smith sells stylish Vaucluse pad for $12.38 million smh.com.au/property/news/…

Around 180 groups reportedly inspected the home. At the end of the auction, auctioneer Cooley commented on the result:

“I think it’s a great result in the current market. It is a beautiful home, beautifully built, and it was a good result to have four registered bidders.”

Apart from being one of the best batters in the world, Steve Smith has also focused on renovating properties as a side-hustle. Back in 2015, he bought a rundown house in Balmain East for $2 million, rebuilt it and has now leased it for $2200 a week.

Steve Smith is currently playing for Australia in an ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka

Smith is playing the deputy skipper&#039;s role for Australia&#039;s Test team (Image courtesy: Getty)
Smith is currently in Sri Lanka, playing for his country in an ICC World Test Championship series against the island nation. The second match of the series got underway earlier today, with the visitors winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

The Labuschagne-Smith partnership continues to grow. It's now 114 runs #SLvAUS https://t.co/kUW6hFesJx

Despite losing David Warner early, Australia have reached 233/3 in 69 overs, with Smith scoring a fifty. You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
