STR vs HUR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Adelaide Strikers will take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the 35th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, have had a horrendous campaign thus far in the ongoing edition of the BBL. They have lost seven out of eight matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Strikers, without a doubt, have missed the services of Travis Head and Alex Carey.

They will be going into their next game on the back of a 28-run defeat at the hands of the Sydney Thunder. After electing to bat, the Thunder put up a massive score of 172 for the loss of seven wickets.

Matthew Gilkes scored a brilliant 57-ball 93, laced with nine fours and three sixes. Wes Agar dismissed him in the last over, but by then, Gilkes had already done the damage. Agar and Siddle got three wickets apiece, but they couldn’t restrict the Thunder batters. Thereafter, the Strikers were bowled out for 144 in 19.1 overs, with Harry Nielsen top-scoring for them with 39.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, meanwhile, are placed fourth in the standings with 17 points from eight matches. They will go into the next game on the back of a 14-run defeat at the hands of Brisbane Heat on January 1.

After electing to field, the Hurricanes' bowlers did an excellent job. The Heat could only manage 150 for eight after James Bazley’s unbeaten 27-ball 44, decorated with three fours and two sixes. Sam Heazlett and Jack Wildermuth scored in the 20s, but failed to carry on. Thomas Rogers was the pick of the Hurricanes’ bowlers with two wickets for 15 runs.

The Hurricanes, in their run-chase, lost seven wickets for 93 runs in 15.2 overs. Rogers tried his heart out with an unbeaten 20-ball 33, but his effort went in vain. Nathan Ellis also scored 18 off 10 with two fours and a six. The Hurricanes eventually ended with 136 for eight.

The Strikers have looked far from their best in the current season of the BBL. They have faltered in all the departments and hence, are the cellar dwellers.

The Hurricanes, on the contrary, have had momentum going in their favor. Wade’s men seem the firm favorites to come up trumps on Wednesday.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this game on Wednesday.

