Strongest Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia

Vishal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 473 // 09 Oct 2018, 08:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian test team - Need to be ruthless

The Indian team has an excellent opportunity to beat Australia on their home turf for the first time as the current Australian team is relatively inexperienced to their former counterparts. The team is still struggling in the aftermath of the bans given to Steven Smith and David Warner after the ball-tampering controversy. Virat Kohli's team needs to be ruthless in their approach by taking advantage of the current situation of the Australian team and put in power packed performances to win their first series in Australia. The team selection would play a huge role in India performing well in the series down under.

Let's look at the strongest playing XI India can select to beat Australia in the upcoming test series between the two rival nations-

__________________________________________________________________________

#1 Openers - Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is a talented young cricketer from Mumbai who recently hit a century on his Test debut against the West Indies. He has a good batting technique and looks to bat as long he can. His attacking game allows the batsman at another end to settle in easily while beginning their innings. He has a good first-class record with an average above 55.

He is definitely someone who can solve Indian team's opening wicket woes. He has been praised by all former cricket legends for his batting performances and has been hailed as a future test star. He has the mental ability to do well in Australia and help India compete well during the Australian tour.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is an elegant opening batsman from Karnataka. He has already hit a century on his last tour down under and has a decent test record with an average of around 37 and has scored 5 centuries at test level. Rahul has already proved that he can score centuries outside India with three of his five hundred coming in foreign venues. In recent, he has developed a weakness against the in-swinger delivery. If he can counter the in-swinger before leaving for Australia, he will definitely become a force to reckon with.

1 / 4 NEXT