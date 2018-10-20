Strongest playing XI consisting of best fielders in the modern era

Nikhil FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 20 Oct 2018, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When we talk about cricket, the first thing that comes to our mind is batting and bowling. But there is another role which has been an integral part of the game. Yes, it's fielding which is one of the toughest jobs in the game of cricket.

In the early days of the game, fielding was not a precedence. But after the advent of limited-overs formats, the importance of fielding has increased and soon it has become an important part of the sport.

We have seen many players from many countries to dominate the cricket world by their top-class performances with both bat and ball. However, only a few of them has got some great skills and enormous techniques in the field. They save runs or take some brilliant catches in the critical stages of the game.

Over the years we have seen some top class fielders like Jonty Rhodes, Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif and Paul Collingwood in the history of cricket. Nowadays the modern day cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo, and AB de Villiers and much more players have done some marvellous job on the field.

In this article, we are going to present you a prolific XI of the best fielders. So let's take a look at the fielders XI that consists of only modern-day cricketers.

#1 Brendon McCullum

BRENDON MCCULLUM

Brendon McCullum is one of the great players New Zealand have ever produced. His ability to accelerate the innings from the very first over makes him one of the destructive openers of the modern era. Like his aggressive batting, he also known for his brilliant fielding skills at covers and midwicket regions. He had been a phenomenal fielder for New Zealand in the limited overs game.

In the 2015 ICC World Cup, McCullum led New Zealand to play their first-ever World Cup final, where Australia won the match by seven wickets and more than 15 overs in hand. Later in the same year, McCullum announced his retirement from international cricket and retired on February 24, 2016.

But he still participates in the T20 leagues that held around the world. Although McCullum represented New Zealand in 433 international matches, he has taken over 500 catches over the course of his career.

#2 David Warner

DAVID WARNER

The fiery Australia opening batsman, David Warner, is considered to be one of the safest hands in the field. His fielding techniques and skills are much similar to his batting. His presence in the field will always make difficult for a batsman to score boundaries in his area as he covers a lot of ground to stop the ball. This skill makes him one of the best long boundary fielders in the world.

Also, it is nearly impossible to convert the 1s into 2s against Warner as he has very strong arms and sends out fast throws from the deeper regions of the field. But the southpaw has been slapped with a one-year ban for ball-tampering scandal in a Test against South Africa earlier this year.

However, Warner played around 250 international games and has taken over 170 catches on the field.

1 / 5 NEXT