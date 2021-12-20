Stuart Broad - 3 records he holds that cement his spot as an English legend

The 2nd Ashes Test was a special one for Stuart Broad. The pink-ball test marked his 150th appearance in Test Cricket. He is the 10th player in Test cricket history and the third Englishman to reach the landmark.

A 14-year veteran, Broad is 35 years old and has at least a couple more years left in his tank. The 600-wicket landmark seems to be within reach – potentially joining his partner-in-crime, James Anderson, as the only fast bowlers to reach this monumental milestone.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Stuart Broad becomes the third England cricketer to play 150 Tests, following Alastair Cook and James Anderson 👏 #Ashes Stuart Broad becomes the third England cricketer to play 150 Tests, following Alastair Cook and James Anderson 👏 #Ashes

Stuart Broad has had a celebrated career. The sheer weight of numbers – 150 Tests & 526 Wickets, and his ability to blast through batting line-ups makes him a bonafide legend.

Over his long career, Broad has a bunch of records that highlight his contributions to English cricket.

Stuart Broad's outstanding records

Most wickets in the 4th innings in wins for England

Stuart Broad loves bowling in the 4th innings. He has 66 wickets at 20.27 apiece and a strike rate of 46.3. Two of his best performances in the 4th innings came against New Zealand and Australia. He picked up 7-44 in an absolute rout of New Zealand at Lords, as they were dismissed for 68, chasing 239 to win.

One of the greatest bowlers in Test Cricket History - Stuart Broad

His magnum opus in the 4th Innings was 6-50 against Australia at Chester-le-Street. Australia were chasing 299 to win and were motoring along at 147-2. Stuart Broad returned for his 3rd spell in the 45th over. He bowled a 7-over spell, picking up five wickets, taking apart the Aussie middle and lower order. Australia was all-out for 224. Broad was the Player-of-the-match.

3000+ runs & 500+ wickets in Test Cricket

Although Stuart Broad’s batting credentials have declined over the past few years, he has been an exceptionally handy batsman down the order for England. He is one of only two players in Test Cricket to have 500+ wickets and 3000+ runs (Shane Warne is the other – 3154 Runs & 708 Wickets).

His best performance with the bat is 169 – a phenomenal innings that helped England fight back from a precarious 102-7 to a match-winning 446. He was involved in a 332-run partnership with Jonathan Trott, the record for the highest 8th wicket partnership in Test cricket.

8/15 vs Australia – The 3rd least expensive 8-wicket haul in Tests

2015 – Nottingham was Stuart Broad’s greatest moment with the ball. England had put Australia to bat, and Stuart Broad opened the bowling and cleaned up Chris Rogers and Steve Smith in an eventful first over. He bowled unchanged for 9.3 overs, picking up 8 wickets for just 15 runs - as Australia were dismissed for 60 - their lowest total in the Ashes since 1936.

Stuart Broad’s 8/15 is the third most inexpensive 8-wicket haul – The most inexpensive since Test Cricket changed to 6 ball overs. One has to go as far back as 1886 to find an 8-wicket haul that conceded fewer runs than Broad’s spell.

