Stuart Broad: A Test statistical analysis of one of cricket's greatest redemption stories

19th September 2007, Kingsmead, World T20 2007

A 21-year-old Stuart Broad, who is still finding his feet in international cricket, is called upon to bowl the 19th over in England’s marquee clash against India in the inaugural edition of the World T20.

All that you need to know about what transpired in the next 6 balls can be summed up with the iconic words of Ravi Shastri, who called it on air:

"Six sixes in an over, Yuvraj Singh finishes things off in style."

But this is not a story of Yuvraj Singh’s brilliance or of Andrew Flintoff’s chatter before that over. This is the story of how Stuart Broad, the Test cricketer, is a legend of the game in his own right 13 years later.

It’s a funny game, this, in terms of how people remember your worst days in the sport above your greatest achievements, and Stuart Broad’s accomplishments have been amongst those overshadowed due to the same reason.

I’m sure everytime I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off 👊🏽🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/t9LvwEakdT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 29, 2020

501 Test wickets and counting, ranked second in the list of England’s all-time leading wicket-takers and so much more. A legend that English cricket can be massively proud of already.

When Stuart Broad was dropped from England’s team from the first Test against the West Indies earlier last month, it raised a lot of eyebrows of fans around the world, let alone those of the man himself.

Advertisement

Stuart Broad's numbers over the last 2 years have been mind-boggling. In 2019, he picked up 43 wickets at an average of 25.12.

Stuart Broad didn’t hide his emotions as he made his feelings about being dropped public and let the world know he was hugely disappointed.

The 34-year-old came back with real purpose in the last 2 Tests against the West Indies and showed everyone that he is nowhere near his end. Playing just 2 games in the series, Broad finished as the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps at an average of 10.94.

Ridiculous! Isn’t it?

A statistical breakdown of Stuart Broad's career so far

Stuart Broad's bowling average across countries

The one thing you can point out from the graphs is Broad’s below-par record in the subcontinental countries barring U.A.E, but his records at home and in countries like South Africa are outstanding and he can be very proud of them. To boast of a career average of 28.00 in over a 140-match career is no mean feat by any means.

Stuart Broad might not have a lot of features someone like a Dale Steyn has in terms of pace and penetration, but the Nottingham pacer is nagging with his lengths and he is always coming at you. If you take him lightly, you do so at your own peril.

Stuart Broad's year-wise analysis

The last few years of Stuart Broad’s career have been quite a ride, and there's nothing that can justify that better than how he made David Warner his bunny in the home Ashes series last year.

Warner was dismissed 7 times in the 10 innings that Stuart Broad bowled to him, and had absolutely no clue against this lanky paceman who kept coming at him from around the wicket.

Stuart Broad wickets split

The chart above shows how the split-up of his wickets across the different innings of a Test match. As good as Stuart Broad is in the second innings of a Test match, he averages 24.94 in the fourth innings. In England, since the start of his career, he has picked up 275 wickets at an average of 20.63.

An England great 🦁

A legend of the game 👑



So proud that @StuartBroad8 is one of ours! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/W69G9CI9SR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2020

Well, if you are thinking Stuart Broad is probably at the fag end of his career, you are mistaken. All you need to do is to look at his numbers in 2020 so far - he has scalped 25 wickets in 6 games at an average of 14.84.

There is a real story of redemption you can associate with Stuart Broad, one that reveals his character and mental toughness, and also one that tells you why he is a great of the game.

Note: Stats represented are those before the start of the ongoing Test match between England and Pakistan