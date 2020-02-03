Stuart Broad responds to ICC's question about the most expensive over in T20I history

What's the story?

England pacer Stuart Broad has responded to International Cricket Council's (ICC) question on Instagram regarding the most expensive over in the history of T20Is.

The Background

Courtesy Rohit Sharma's half-century apart from the valuable knocks from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue posted 163-3 in 20 overs after stand-in skipper Sharma opted to bat first on winning the toss. Chasing 164 runs for a consolidation win, the hosts were in it for the most part of the chase before losing the contest eventually by seven runs. Brought into the attack during the tenth over of New Zealand's innings, all-rounder Shivam Dube was taken to the cleaners by Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor.

In what was the only over bowled by him in the entire game, the 26-year-old Mumbaikar leaked 34 runs much to the misery of wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul who was leading the side in Sharma's (retired hurt) absence. The over which turned out to be second-most expensive in the history of T20Is (Stuart Broad's over in which Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in 2007 remains the most expensive) read - 6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6.

The heart of the matter

Later, the governing body of the game - ICC, took to Instagram to post about this costly over and asked fans whether they remember the most expensive (costliest) over in T20I history. Broad who holds that record having been taken all over Kingsmead by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup, responded to ICC's post. Here is ICC's post and Stuart Broad's epic reply to it:

ICC's post and Stuart Broad's reply

What's next?

While there are no doubts regarding Shivam Dube's talent, it was indeed an off-day for the Indian all-rounder. Nevertheless, only the results matter at the end as India won the game as well as the series convincingly by a 0-5 margin. If they could carry forward the momentum, then Virat Kohli's men might taste success in the other two formats as well (three ODIs and two Tests to follow) in this tour.