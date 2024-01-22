SUNE vs PRC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 22, 2024

On Monday, January 22, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) will lock horns with Pretoria Capitals (PRC) in the 15th match of the SA20 2024 at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

The Sunrisers secured their second victory over Durban Super Giants in the previous game by five wickets. While Tristan Stubbs smashed a match-winning 66-run knock, Simon Harmer was awarded the Player of the Match for his four-fer.

Pretoria Capitals, meanwhile, suffered their third loss of the SA20 against Joburg Super Kings following a 17-run win over the Super Giants. Kyle Verreynne was the standout batter with an unbeaten 72 off 52, while Phil Salt (12) and Adil Rashid (14) reached double figures. The rest of the batters fared poorly as the Capitals posted 167/9, which the Super Kings chased down easily in 18 overs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your SUNE vs PRC Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 James Neesham (PRC) - 8.0 credits

James Neesham of the Pretoria Capitals (Credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

James Neesham has taken important wickets and scored crucial runs down the order for the Capitals. In the SA20 this season, he has taken four wickets in as many games and scored 51 runs. Neesham’s ability to contribute to both aspects of the game makes him a valuable pick as captain/vice-captain of your SUNE vs PRC Dream11 team.

#2 Aiden Markram (SUNE) - 9.0 credits

Aiden Markram with Keshav Maharaj at the SA20 (Credits: X/SunrisersEC)

Aiden Markram captains Sunrisers Eastern Cape and can contribute with both bat and ball. He bats at No.4 and also chips in a couple of overs for his side. While Markram is yet to take a wicket in the SA20 this season, he has scored 86 runs in three games at a strike rate above 130.

#1 Will Jacks (PRC) - 8.0 credits

Will Jacks took two wickets against the Super Kings (PC: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Will Jacks is our top pick as captain/vice-captain for your SUNE vs PRC Dream11 team. The Englishman is highly skilled with both bat and ball, not to mention his prowess as a fieldsman. With 165 runs in four games, including a century, Jacks is ranked among the top five batters in the most runs list. Additionally, he has also bagged five wickets at an excellent economy rate.

