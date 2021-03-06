Sunil Gavaskar felicitated by BCCI on 50th anniversary of his Test debut

Former Indian batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar was felicitated by the BCCI on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut during the 4th India vs England Test at Motera.

The 71-year-old received a memorial Test cap from the BCCI secretary Jay Shah during the lunch break on Day 3 of the Test.

The BCCI later shared a video of the felicitation in a tweet.

"Celebrating 50 glorious years of the legendary former #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut today," the BCCI tweeted.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also posted pictures from the felicitation ceremony on Twitter.

"Join me in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Shri Sunil Gavaskar Ji's Test debut for India. It is indeed a momentous occasion for all Indians and we are getting to celebrate it at the world's largest cricket facility Narendra Modi Stadium," Shah wrote.

Sunil Gavaskar makes Instagram debut to mark the occasion

Sunil Gavaskar's son and former cricketer, Rohan Gavaskar also took to Twitter to announce his father's Instagram debut on this special occasion. He shared a snippet of the Little Master's first Instagram post.

"Another debut !! This time on Instagram," read Rohan Gavaskar's tweet.

In his first post on Instagram, Gavaskar shared an old photo of himself and captioned the post as:

"Hello Instagram. I think I am ready for another debut..."

Sunil Gavaskar has been a true veteran of the game

Sunil Gavaskar made his Test debut on March 6, 1971, against the then-mighty West Indies. He went on to feature in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs between the years 1971 and 1987. The Little Master amassed 10,122 and 3,092 runs in the two formats of the game respectively.

He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. The batting legend held the record for scoring the most number of centuries in Test cricket until Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar surpassed his record in 2005.

Throughout his career, Gavaskar broke innumerable batting records and proved himself to be one of the most elegant batsmen to have ever graced the game.