Super series not about making money, it’s about quality cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Abhishek Rajan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the proposed “super series” is not just about making money. It’s about making sure that the fans get to see quality cricket.

According to Ganguly, it’s not happening a lot these days that the strongest teams of the world compete against each other in multi-nation events. Most of the events that are happening apart from the World Cups are the bilateral series.

The idea is to put together the strongest teams to raise the standard of cricket. If the cricket is of the highest standard, it will automatically draw crowds to the stadiums.

Ganguly suggested if the only motive of the super series was to make money, why would the BCCI have proposed a fourth team as well?

“How (it’s only about money)? There will be a fourth team as well. The agenda just is a high-class tournament with very powerful teams put together.” Ganguly said in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.

Ganguly has also said that he hasn’t made a decision which the fourth team will be and it can be different teams for different years. It’s about which team is the strongest apart from India, England and Australia at that particular point of time and if that team has the dates to take part in the tournament.

“It depends upon availability. We will try and pick the strongest team.” Ganguly further said.

However, Ganguly has admitted that there are quite a few hurdles for the super series to get a final clearance because not only the International Cricket Council (ICC), the broadcasters will have to be taken on board as well. Also, FTP will have to be considered to find the right time to schedule the tournament.

“We will have to get clearances from the broadcasters and ICC for a four-nation tournament. Then, there are the Future Tours Programme (FTP) areas to look at, as to where do we fit it within the FTP.” Ganguly added.