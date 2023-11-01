Super Shami to Shining Surya: Gautam Gambhir analyzes Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup match

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has shared his thoughts on the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments, powered by hdfclife.com, from India’s 100-run win over England in the 2023 World Cup match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

Team India came up with yet another impressive showing to remain unbeaten in the World Cup. Sent into bat after losing the toss, they were held to 229/9 on a challenging surface. However, the bowlers came up with an excellent performance to clean up England for 129 in 34.5 overs.

Asked who he would pick as the “Jeet Ka Insurance” player from the India-England match, Gambhir named pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who claimed three and four wickets, respectively.

Reserving special praise for Shami, Gambhir commented:

“I believe that this is India’s best bowling line-up. Since Shami has come back into the bowling attack, you can see the difference. He claimed five wickets in Dharamshala and four in Lucknow when India were defending 230.”

Speaking of the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-England game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s 87 off 101 balls features at No. 1 on the list.

Praising Rohit, Gambhir said:

“It was an excellent knock. He is a leader, not just a captain. He is selfless, not self-obsessed. He does not play for hundreds. And if he scores a hundred, he thinks about how to convert it into 200 and how to win the game for the team.”

India were in a precarious situation after losing a few early wickets, but Rohit saved them with a captain’s innings and offered protection to the team from further trouble. The skipper’s knock went a long way in securing victory for India.

Bumrah’s spell of 3/32 is second on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India vs England 2023 World Cup match. Gambhir described the pacer as an irreplaceable member of the team:

“Every batter can be replaced, but not him. He is the biggest X factor of the team. I had said this before the World Cup and I am saying again, if India have to win the World Cup, Bumrah will have to keep bowling in the same manner.”

With 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.07, Bumrah has been consistency personified. His performances have acted as an insurance for the team. Braving all challenges, Bumrah has delivered for India.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav features at No. 3 on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India vs England match for scoring 49 off 47 balls.

Hailing Suryakumar, Gambhir commented:

“He was absolutely brilliant. It was because of his 49 that we could reach 230. A lot of other players on 49 would have looked to take single. He was thinking about the team and hence he went for that big hit. Full credit to him.”

Gautam Gambhir opens up on a common superstition among players

A number of cricketers have superstitions, some of which are rather common. Asked about the same, Gambhir shared:

“Many players had this superstition that when you play a good innings on a ground, you want to sit in the same place in the dressing room when you return to the venue. When I was out of form, even I did this I think.”

"Many players had this superstition that when you play a good innings on a ground, you want to sit in the same place in the dressing room when you return to the venue. When I was out of form, even I did this I think."