SuperSport Park Centurion Test records

Sri Lanka will battle South Africa in Centurion this week
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 25 Dec 2020, 20:04 IST
Preview
Sri Lanka will kick off their first international tour after the COVID-19 break with a Test against South Africa in Centurion. SuperSport Park will play the host to this year's final Test in Africa.

The home team has an excellent record in Tests at the SuperSport Park. They defeated England by 107 runs in the previous Test at this venue. In 2018, they beat Pakistan by six wickets.

However, it is pertinent to note South Africa have lost five of its six previous Tests at home. England defeated them at Newlands, St. George's Park, and Wanderers in the last three matches. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka whitewashed them 2-0 at home during the 2018/19 tour.

The islanders will be keen to replicate the same performance on their 2020/21 tour. Sri Lanka are at the sixth position on the ICC World Test Championship right now. A win in Centurion could take them close to the Top 4. Although their chances of qualifying for the final are negligible, Sri Lanka will look to end their campaign on a high.

South Africa have won only one match as part of the ICC World Test Championship. The rainbow nation is below the West Indies on the standings, and De Kock's men will be eager to improve their record before the tournament ends.

Notably, Sri Lanka have faced off against South Africa four times at Centurion. All four Tests have ended in the home side's favor.

SuperSport Park Centurion records

With South Africa and Sri Lanka set to battle in Centurion for the fifth time, here's a look at some significant numbers you need to know from the previous Test played on this ground.

Stadium Name: SuperSport Park

City: Centurion

Test Matches Played: 25

Matches Won by South Africa: 20

Matches Won by touring team: 2

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest Individual Score: 208 - Hashim Amla vs West Indies, 2014

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 7/29 - Kyle Abbott vs Pakistan, 2013

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/144 - Kagiso Rabada vs England, 2016

Highest Team Score: 620/4 dec. - South Africa vs India, 2010

Lowest Team Score: 101 - England vs South Africa, 2016

Highest Successful Run Chase: 251/8 - England vs South Africa, 2000

Head to Head in Centurion: Matches - 4, Won by South Africa - 4, Won by Sri Lanka - 0, Drawn - 0

Published 25 Dec 2020, 20:04 IST
