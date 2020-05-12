Suresh Raina talks about the effect of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni's meetings during 2011 WC

MS Dhoni (left) along with Sachin Tendulkar

CSK batsman Suresh Raina talked about the behind-the-scenes efforts of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup-winning Indian campaign in 2011.

Raina said that many meetings were organised by Tendulkar and Dhoni during the tournament. The southpaw then stated that the meetings went a long way in India eventually winning cricket's biggest tournament after a wait of 28 years.

During a live Instagram session with Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina revealed how a meeting organised after India's loss to South Africa in the 2011 World Cup helped the team get back on track. He also explained that Dhoni and Tendulkar kept in touch with the team through regular meetings that were attended by every member of the squad.

India lost to South Africa by three wickets in Nagpur in the group stage of the World Cup, and Suresh Raina termed the defeat an eye-opener for the entire squad. According to the classy left-hander, the team meetings were held at the right time. This is turn helped the Indian team understand their mistakes, and improve before the knockout stages of the tournament.

Suresh Raina explained:

"We had a lot of meetings. Mahi bhai and Sachin paaji presided over those meetings. They told us to stay positive and united. Both players had a huge role to play in those meetings. According to them, all players were important... That meeting was very important. and was held at the right time... Sometimes if you address things at the right time, it bodes well for the team."

Suresh Raina feels Sachin Tendulkar had a huge role to play off the field as well

Rohit Sharma tells Suresh Raina the Indian player he was scared of

Rohit Sharma revealed that Yuvraj Singh scared him the most during initial days

In a candid chat with Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma revealed how he was overwhelmed by the presence of Yuvraj Singh when he first entered the Indian cricket team. However, both players conceded that Yuvraj helped them in every way possible.

Both batsmen stated that Yuvraj tried to make their lives easier and backed their abilities to the hilt. Rohit Sharma said:

"I was really scared of Yuvi Pa. Even if there was a single noise, he would look at us and give a stare. But he also gave a lot of support. This helps in bringing confidence to the player."