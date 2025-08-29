Suryakumar Yadav vs AB de Villiers - comparing their stats after 78 T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The 34-year-old might be under the scanner in the lead up to the 2026 T20 World Cup following some inconsistent performances in T20Is over the last year. The unconventional batter, however, would be confident following an exceptional IPL 2025 season.

After a long wait, the Mumbai batter was handed his international debut in a T20I against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021. While the right-hander did not get to bat on his T20I debut, he smacked 57 off just 31 balls in the next match of the series at the same venue. In fact, the first ball he faced in international cricket from Jofra Archer was slammed for a six.

Owing to his ability to play strokes all around the cricket field, Suryakumar is often compared to 360-degree batter AB de Villiers. The latter played 78 matches during his T20I career. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, we compare the Indian captain's stats with that of the Proteas legend at the same stage.

Suryakumar Yadav vs AB de Villiers - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 78 T20Is?

After 78 T20I matches, Suryakumar had 2,570 runs to his name at a healthy average of 40.79. Of his 2,570 runs at that stage, 408 runs came in 12 matches against West Indies at an average of 40.80.

The right-handed batter had also scored 372 runs in 11 matches against South Africa, averaging 41.33 and 321 runs in eight T20Is against England at an average of 45.85. Further, in nine matches against Australia, the aggressive batter had notched up 290 runs at an average of 32.22.

In 78 matches during his T20I career, De Villiers scored 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12. Of his T20I runs, 390 came in 15 matches against England at an average of 32.50 and 270 in 11 games against New Zealand, averaging 33.75. The former Proteas batter also scored 208 runs in nine matches against India, averaging 23.11 and 168 runs in seven T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 33.60.

Suryakumar Yadav vs AB de Villiers - Who has a better strike rate after 78 T20Is?

After 78 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav had a strike rate of 167.86. He had a strike rate of 172.61 in nine innings against Australia and 179.32 in seven innings against England. The 34-year-old also managed a strike rate of 153.51 in eight innings against New Zealand and 163.87 in 10 innings against South Africa. Also, in eight innings against Sri Lanka, he had a strike rate of 167.14.

De Villiers ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 135.16. He had a poor strike rate of 86.66 from eight innings against Australia. In 15 innings against England, he had a strike rate of 160.49 and 131.64 in nine innings against India. De Villiers also managed a strike rate of 144.82 from seven innings against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav vs AB de Villiers - Who has more 50-plus scores after 78 T20Is?

After 78 T20Is, Suryakumar had 25 50-plus scores to his name - four hundreds and 21 half-centuries. His best of 117 came off 55 balls against England in Nottingham in July 2022 and featured 14 fours and six sixes. Of his other three tons, one each came against New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 2,570 40.79 167.86 117 4 21 AB de Villiers 1,672 26.12 135.16 79* 0 10

(Suryakumar vs De Villiers - batting stats comparison after 78 T20Is)

De Villiers registered 10 50-plus scores during his T20I career, but never managed to score a hundred. His best of 79* came off just 34 balls against Scotland at The Oval in the 2009 T20 World Cup. The knock featured five fours and six sixes. Of his other nine fifties, three came against England, two against India and one each against Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav vs AB de Villiers - Who has a better record in winning causes after 78 T20Is?

After 78 matches, Suryakumar had been part of 59 T20Is that India won. In 55 innings, he had scored 1,947 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 175.40, with the aid of three hundreds and 17 half-centuries. In 17 T20Is that India lost, he had scored 602 runs at an average of 35.41 and a strike rate of 149.75. He had also scored 21 runs in two matches that ended in a tie.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 59 1,947 44.25 175.40 112* 3 17 AB de Villiers 49 1,169 30.76 141.18 79* 0 7

(Suryakumar vs De Villiers - batting stats comparison in wins after 78 T20Is)

De Villiers was part of 49 T20Is that South Africa won. In 46 innings, he scored 1,169 runs at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 141.18, with the aid of seven half-centuries. In losses, he scored 502 runs in 28 matches at an average of 20.08 and a strike rate of 123.95, with three fifties.

