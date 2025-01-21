Suryakumar Yadav vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 78 T20Is 

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have been integral contributors for the Indian T20I side. Together, the duo helped India to secure the 2024 T20 World Cup title, before Kohli brought the curtains down on his career in the shortest format.

Since making his T20I debut in 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as the finest India batter in the shortest format. He is currently ranked fourth among the batters in the ICC T20I rankings, while also holding the top spot in the past.

Suryakumar was appointed as India's T20I skipper in July 2024, after the retirement of Rohit Sharma. He is set to lead the Men in Blue in the five-match T20I series against England, starting on January 22 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Kohli amassed 4,188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69, with a solitary century and 38 fifties.

On that note, let's compare how Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli fared after their first 78 T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Virat Kohli: Who has scored more runs after 78 T20Is?

Suryakumar Yadav - 2,570 runs

Suryakumar Yadav has so far amassed 2,570 runs in 78 T20Is (74 innings) at an average of 40.79 and a strike rate of 167.86. 'SKY' has already hit four centuries, with his career-best knock of 117 coming against England in Nottingham in July 2022.

Virat Kohli - 2,689 runs

Virat Kohli had garnered 2,689 runs at a sublime average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 138.54 in his first 78 T20Is. Kohli emerged as the Player of the Tournament award winner in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, scoring 319 runs and 273 runs, respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Virat Kohli: Who has scored more fifties after 78 T20Is?

A batter scoring a fifty in T20Is is as precious as scoring a hundred in ODIs for his respective team. Below is the number of innings where Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli were successful in converting their starts into a substantial knock.

Suryakumar Yadav - 21

In his 78-game T20I career, Surya has hit 21 fifties. Arguably his best fifty came during the 2022 T20 World Cup game against South Africa in Perth. The right-hander slammed 68 off 40 to resurrect the team's innings from 49/5 to 133/9.

Virat Kohli - 23

On the other hand, Virat Kohli had scored a total of 23 fifties until his 78th T20I game. During this phase, Kohli produced his finest performances in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

He slammed 89* off 47 in the semi-final against West Indies to take India to the final.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Virat Kohli: Who has a better batting average as a captain after 78 ODIs?

Suryakumar Yadav - 33.12

Suryakumar Yadav was first appointed as India's T20I captain in his 54th game in November 2023. After Rohit Sharma led the side in T20 World Cup, Surya served as the leader of the side in the Sri Lanka and South Africa series. Overall, he holds a record of 14 wins in 17 games.

In those 17 games, Surya has scored 530 runs in 17 games (16 innings) at an average of 33.12.

Virat Kohli - 46.90

Virat Kohli took over as India's T20I captain in January 2017 after MS Dhoni decided to relinquish his captaincy. In 33 games (31 innings) as a captain, Kohli accumulated 1,032 runs at an average of 33.29.

The veteran batter registered his finest knock of 94* off 50 against West Indies in December 2019.

