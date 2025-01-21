"People made me eat a lot of mishti doi" - Suryakumar Yadav recalls KKR days ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in the upcoming T20I series against England at home. The first T20I will be played on Wednesday, January 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the first match at the venue, India's T20I skipper recalled his memories of playing in Kolkata and his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Indian cricket team posted a video on Instagram, where Suryakumar Yadav recalled how people would make him eat a lot of mishti doi, a traditional Bengali dessert, when he used to come to Kolkata.

"When I had come here back in the day people made a eat a lot of mishti doi. That I had eaten here. Today also when we travel and after coming here we think when one day we can take a slight cheat meal we can add that after the meal," he said.

Ahead of the opening T20I in Kolkata, Suryakumar Yadav added that it feels good to be back at the venue. Talking about the series, he stated that fans can expect fireworks from both teams.

"It is a vintage type feeling. It feels good when you come here (Eden Gardens). The weather is also good. There will be fireworks from both teams so it will be good," he said.

"I did not think that I will ever lead India" - Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the first T20I against England

Suryakumar Yadav's first experience of the Eden Gardens came when he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2014. In the aforementioned video, India's T20I skipper expressed his emotions, stating that he had not imagined he would lead the country 10 years down the line.

He added that the Eden Gardens is a historic venue and to be leading the Indian team here makes him happy.

"It is like I am young even now from my heart and my mind. I remember the first time I came to KKR in 2014. From then till now, obviously I did not think that after 10-11 years I will ever lead India. But today to stand at this ground and to think I am leading the team, as this is also a historic venue, it is a good feeling and I am happy to think about it," he expressed.

The right-hander represented the Knight Riders for four seasons from 2014 to 2017. Recalling the journey, he reflected that it has been beautiful and that he has learnt a lot playing in Kolkata.

"It has been a beautiful journey. Now when I go to the room and sit and think about it, when I used to come here to play matches in 2014, 15, 16, and 17, those four years, it was also a beautiful memory and I have learnt a lot here," the 34-year-old reflected.

Suryakumar Yadav is now the captain of the T20I team and Gautam Gambhir is the head coach. During his time at KKR, Suryakumar played under Gambhir, who was the captain of the franchise.

He also recalled his time playing under Gambhir, stating that he learnt a lot from the former Indian cricketer. He signed off by saying that he is happy to be back in Kolkata.

"Gauti bhai was the captain at that time. I have played here under him here and have learnt a lot of tricks and trades. So I know this place really well and very happy to be back here again," he concluded.

