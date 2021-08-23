CPL 2021: Saint Lucia Kings SWOT analysis

The ninth edition of the lucrative Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to begin on 26 August with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opener. All games are scheduled to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

The runner-ups from last season, Saint Lucia Kings (formerly known as Saint Lucia Zouks) are one of two CPL teams who are yet to win the coveted trophy. Saint Lucia made their first final appearance last year and will be looking forward to going one step further this time around.

However, there have been some major changes from the squad that played last season, with former skipper Darren Sammy missing out and the likes of Mohammad Nabi not being a part of the team anymore. The Kings will be led by former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis, who is a new addition to the team along with the likes of Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz and Tim David.

As we near the start of the tournament, let's take a look at how the Saint Lucia Kings shape up, based on their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Javelle Glen, Kesrick Williams, Mark Deyal, Usman Qadir, Jeavor Royal, Wahab Riaz, Keron Cottoy, Kadeem Alleyne, Tim David

Strengths:

The Saint Lucia Kings have one of the most fearsome and versatile pace attacks in CPL 2021. Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz brings in some much-needed experience and can bowl at any stage of the game with a knack for getting breakthroughs. Obed McCoy is currently one of the most potent pacers for West Indies going into the T20 World Cup. Alzarri Joseph and Kesrick Williams are proven customers in the CPL.

Saint Lucia Kings' batting department also looks experienced enough. Faf du Plessis comes in with great form. Samit Patel and Tim David form a key part of the lower order and are both tried and tested players in the shortest format.

Saint Lucia Kings' spin bowling unit might not look threatening, but they have a good variety. Roston Chase and Rahkeem Cornwall with their off-spins, Samit Patel with his left-arm orthodox, and Usman Qadir and Javelle Glen with their wrist spins. The all-rounders provide immense balance to the Saint Lucia Kings side.

Weaknesses:

Although there are no apparent weaknesses for the Saint Lucia Kings, one can pinpoint the lack of frontline attacking spinners apart from Usman Qadir. In his short career, the Pakistani has struggled for consistency and has been in and out of the team, both internationally as well in the PSL.

Opportunities:

Tim David has made a name for himself as a hard-hitting finisher, coming in with stellar performances in the BBL, PSL and English limited-overs cricket under his belt. The Singapore-born batsman has time and again proven to be the savior of his team in case of an early collapse by going on the counter-attack. He could also provide his side with strong finishes to the innings. With the mega IPL auctions coming up, a strong showing in CPL 2021 will surely hold David in good stead.

Andre Fletcher will look to have a strong CPL 2021 season for the Saint Lucia Kings in order to be a part of West Indies' T20 World Cup squad. His recent international performances have not been up to the mark and he will be eager to reclaim his spot in the Windies team.

Threats:

Getting the combination right will be tricky for the Saint Lucia Kings. Whether to go with Usman Qadir and drop one of the pacers or play an additional batsman to strengthen their batting lineup, these will be crucial decisions for the team management.

Although the Saint Lucia Kings' batting lineup is experienced enough, it still relies heavily on Du Plessis. Both openers are hit and miss kinds of players and no batter other than Du Plessis is not well known for consistency. A blip in form for the skipper might mean early curtains for the Kings.

Saint Lucia Kings probable playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Samit Patel, Tim David, Javelle Glen, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams

