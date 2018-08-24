Star England players roped in by Sydney Thunder for BBL 2018

Aditya Singh
24 Aug 2018, 10:27 IST

Root and Buttler

Big Bash undoubtedly is one of the biggest and exciting cricket leagues around the world, and if you weren't already jumping with excitement for this year's Big Bash League, then you will be now.

England Test captain Joe Root, and star wicket-keeper Jos Butler will reportedly head to Australia this summer to play for Sydney Thunder in the KFC Big Bash League.

While the English skipper will add star power to the Aussie T20 competition, the Big Bash League will also be his first T20 competition outside of England after being left unsold in the IPL 2018 auctions.

By contrast, Buttler is one of most sought after players in the T20 leagues around the world. He has recently hit a Test century against India in the ongoing Test series.

Both players will be available for 7 games before they head for Sri Lanka and West Indies tour.

"Everyone you speak to that has played in the Big Bash finds it a really interesting tournament and watching it you can see that," Root told reporters on Friday.

"You want to be involved in it and I'm really excited to get that opportunity with Sydney Thunder."

Butler played in BBL 07 with the Thunder. He averaged 33.66 and scored two half-centuries in six matches.

"I loved my time there, there's a great atmosphere in the group," Butler said.

"There's a lot of young guys but some experience in there as well, including Shane Watson who I really got to enjoy getting to know and playing under his captaincy.

"It's a great part of the world and a really fun dressing room. I'm delighted to be back with the Thunder Nation."

BBL 08 will be the biggest edition in the competition’s history, featuring a full home-and-away season for the first time ever.

In total, the tournament will feature 59 clashes - 16 more than BBL 07. Of the 59 clashes, 43 will be simulcast by Fox Sports and the Seven Network, and the remaining 16 will be broadcast exclusively by the subscription service.