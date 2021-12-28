Cricket Australia determined to roll on to Sydney amidst Covid-19 outbreak

Speculation over whether Sydney will be able to host the fourth Ashes Test arose after yesterday's Covid-19 scare in the England camp. Up to six members of the England fraternity tested positive to Covid-19 during the third Test in Melbourne, leaving the rest of the Ashes series in doubt.

In Melbourne, under Victorian state health rules, England's players were deemed workplace close-contacts. They were able to return to play following negative rapid antigen tests.

But in Sydney, under the current New South Wales (NSW) state guidelines, the rules remain more ambiguous. Most close-contacts in NSW must isolate for seven days regardless. It means that if the same incident occurred in Sydney, the Test may have to be abandoned.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) are determined to continue with the original schedule and play the fourth Test in Sydney. It is due to commence on January 5.

Further questions will be posed by the fifth Test in Hobart, where Tasmanian health regulations are different from those in Sydney and Melbourne. They require all close-contacts to isolate for seven days.

Due to the stricter rules in Tasmania and NSW, onlookers have called for the remainder of the series to be played in Melbourne, in light of the recent Covid-19 cases.

But the original locations of the fourth and fifth Ashes Tests are unlikely to change as CA looks to up the ante on player protocols in Sydney and Hobart.

Australian Cricketers Association chief Todd Greenberg said the players would do what's needed to keep the show on the road.

“As they have for consecutive summers, our players remain committed to playing cricket whatever the circumstance. That’s not to say there isn’t a level of anxiety or concern, but it’s not as strong as their desire to be part of one of cricket’s great traditions – the New Year’s Test in Sydney – and a historic Ashes Test in Hobart,” Greenberg said speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald.

CA revealed that its biosecurity protocols would be tightened to 'Level 4'. It means the players are prohibited from mixing in crowds – such as attending restaurants, getting a haircut or working out in public gyms. They will be insulated in team bubbles to avoid one or multiple players being ruled out.

Fox Cricket reports that CA suggested to the English Cricket Board (ECB) that protocols be tightened even further in Sydney. The proposal that was rejected by the ECB. But the current measures, regular testing and CA's chartered flight for all players will likely see the match remain in Sydney next month.

Even the NSW government may tweak rules a little to host the Sydney Test. Covid-19 testing and close-contact definitions may be loosened in the coming days, in similar vein to Victoria.

NSW Health said the Sydney Test is not at risk from contact tracing rules, due to CA's player protocols. NSW health minister Brad Hazzard has gone a step further and provided sound assurance Sydney will host the fourth Test.

"I want to assure the cricket loving public, under our rules any players with exposure to a known case of COVID-19 would be asked to test and isolate only until a negative result was received. If there are any cases within the teams, their support staff, or families, we will work with the people involved to ensure they are safe, and there is as little disruption to others as possible," he said.

The determination to remain in Sydney this summer comes after last summer's successful third Test against India that took place in the same location. Last December-January, Sydney was suffering a minor Covid-19 outbreak, while the rest of Australia lived Covid-19 free. However, the test went ahead nonetheless.

Edited by Diptanil Roy