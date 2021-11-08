Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Baroda and Mumbai square off in Round V of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday. The ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati will host this exciting Group B fixture.

Baroda are placed fourth in the Group B points table. They have managed to win only a single game out of four so far. Baroda suffered a loss against Karnataka in their last game.

Batting first, it was a poor performance from the Baroda batters as they could only manage to score 134 in their 20 overs. Karnataka chased down the total with five balls to spare to hand Baroda their third defeat of the competition. They need to put up a vastly-improved performance while facing Mumbai in their next fixture.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table. They have won two and lost as many games. Mumbai lost to Chhattisgarh in a thriller of a contest in their most recent match.

Batting first, Chhattisgarh posted 157 on the board, losing five wickets. Mumbai’s batters looked good in the middle but timely wickets from the Chhattisgarh bowlers helped them win the game by a solitary run. Mumbai’s batters will be disappointed with the effort and will be eager to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Baroda vs Mumbai Match Details:

Match: Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 9th 2021, Tuesday, 08:00 AM IST

Venue: ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Baroda vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at ACA Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The spinners will play a major role as the game progresses.

Baroda vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Guwahati is expected to range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Baroda vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Baroda

Bhanu Pania top-scored with 36 but the batters overall struggled throughout the innings to get going. Ninad Rathva was good with the ball, picking up two wickets but everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against Mumbai.

Probable XI

Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Bhanu Pania, Parth Kohli, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Karthik Kakade, Ansh Patel, Lukman Meriwala

Mumbai

The wickets were spread among bowlers as Chhattisgarh posted 157 on the board. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (69) and Siddhesh Lad (46) looked good with the bat but failed to hold their nerves in the end, falling short by a run. They will be hoping for a better performance in their next fixture.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Baroda vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off losses in their previous games. Baroda are struggling a bit in the competition whereas Mumbai lost to Chhattisgarh in a nail-biting match. Both will be eager to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Mumbai look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Mumbai to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Krunal Pandya to score 30+ runs and pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far