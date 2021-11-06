Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group A: 3 top bowling performances on November 6

Fans witnessed three Elite Group A matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 earlier today in Lucknow. Defending champions Tamil Nadu completed a hat-trick of victories in the tournament by trouncing Pondicherry at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

In the other two matches, Punjab thrashed Goa by 81 runs to add four points to their kitty in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 standings. Meanwhile, Maharashtra defeated Odisha by 27 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 'B'.

Quite a few bowlers enjoyed themselves in the middle during the three Elite Group A matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 today. Here are the top three bowling performances of the day.

#3 Siddarth Kaul - 3/21 vs Goa

Pace bowler Siddarth Kaul played a vital role in Punjab's second victory of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. The right-arm fast-medium bowler took a three-wicket haul against Goa and helped Punjab register a 81-run victory in Lucknow.

Prabh Simran Singh's century guided Punjab to a fantastic total of 197 runs in the first innings against Goa. Chasing 198, Goa got off to a good start. The Goan batters scored 11 runs off the first five deliveries bowled by Siddarth Kaul.

The Punjab fast bowler then made a fantastic comeback and ended his four-over spell with figures of 3/21. Kaul bowled a total of 13 dot balls in his spell, while picking up the wickets of Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg and Deepraj Gaonkar.

#2 Divyang Hinganekar - 4/35 vs Odisha

Maharashtra had lost their first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 against Tamil Nadu, but they have bounced back in style, recording back-to-back wins against Punjab and Odisha.

After a comfortable win against Punjab yesterday, Maharashtra continued their winning momentum in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Odisha. Half-centuries from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav guided Maharashtra to a 183-run score in the first innings.

In reply, Odisha lost all their wickets for 156 runs. Divyang Hinganekar was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 4/35. The left-arm medium pacer scalped the wickets of Abhishek Yadav, Govinda Poddar, Abhishek Raut and Sarbeswar Mohanty to break the Odisha team's back.

#1 R Sai Kishore - 4/28 vs Pondicherry

R Sai Kishore bowled the best spell in the three Elite Group A matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier today. The Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner scalped a hat-trick to guide his team to their third win.

Kishore opened his account by dismissing Ragu in the tenth over. Captain Narayan Jagadeesan then gave him the tough job of bowling the innings' final over. The left-arm spinner did not disappoint his skipper as he sent Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha and Subodh Bhati back to the pavilion off three successive deliveries and completed a hat-trick.

Pondicherry could have reached a total of around 140, but Kishore's hat-trick restricted them to 129/7 in 20 overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee