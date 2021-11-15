Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Himachal Pradesh will take on Kerala in the preliminary quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Palam A Ground, Airforce Complex Ground.

Himachal Pradesh finished second in Elite Group C. At the end of the group stage they had registered three wins in their five games.

Rishi Dhawan (116 runs), with a top score of an unbeaten 45, and Raghav Dhawan, (104 runs), with a top score of 57, have been their top performers with the bat. Rishi Dhawan (14 wickets) and Pankaj Jaswal (seven wickets) have been the top wicket-takers for them.

16th November



16th November



Pre Quarter Final 1 - Maharashtra vs Vidarbha at Arun Jaitley Stadium, 8:30 AM



Pre Quarter Final 2 - Karnataka v Saurashtra at Arun Jaitley Stadium, 1 PM



Himachal Pradesh went down to Haryana in their tournament opener by eight wickets. They then beat Jharkhand by seven runs in their second game. Rajasthan handed them a seven-wicket defeat in their third game.

Himachal Pradesh recovered to beat Jammu Kashmir by four runs in their fourth game. They then handed Andhra Pradesh a 30-run defeat in their final group-stage encounter.

Kerala also registered three wins out of their five group-stage games. They finished second in Elite Group D at the end of the previous round.

Sanju Samson (175 runs), with a top score of an unbeaten 56, and Sachin Baby (122 runs), with a top score of an unbeaten 51, are their leading run-scorers. Basil Thampi (seven wickets) and Sudeshan Midhun (five wickets) are their top wicket-takers.

Kerala lost their tournament-opener to Gujarat by nine wickets. They then went on to beat Bihar by seven wickets in their second game. The Railways handed them a six-run defeat in their third game.

Kerala beat Assam by eight wickets in their fourth game of the tournament. They went on to beat Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets in their final group-stage encounter.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Preliminary Quarter Final, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 16th November, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Palam A Ground, Airforce Complex Ground, Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 26 degrees Celsius. No rain delays are expected throughout the day.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Pitch Report

The surface at the Airforce Complex Ground is a good cricketing surface. The pitch has something in it for the bowlers as well as the batters. The bowlers need to hit the right areas to extract assistance from the surface. The batters can play their shots once they have spent some time in the middle.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Akash Vasisht, Raghav Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan (c), Nitin Sharma, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora.

Kerala

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sachin Baby, Sanju Samson (c), Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Sudeshan Midhun, Sharafuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Sajeevan Akhil, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Match Prediction

Both sides are equally strong and have some good performances on their backs heading into the Preliminary Quarter Final. Kerala have the upper-hand heading into this encounter and they start this encounter as favorites.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

