Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Saurashtra vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Saurashtra will lock horns against Chandigarh in round IV of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 on Sunday. The Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli will host this Elite Group E clash, which promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Saurashtra lost their opening game against Hyderabad, but found momentum, winning their next two games. They defeated Uttarakhand in a thriller in their last fixture. Batting first, Saurashtra posted 146 on the board, losing three wickets. Uttarakhand started well, but Saurashtra fought back to win by two runs. Saurashtra will be high in confidence after that close-fought win.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh are reeling in fifth position in Group E. They have played three games, but lost all three. They suffered a heavy loss against Hyderabad in their last fixture.

After being asked to bat first, captain Manan Vohra smashed a century as they posted 162 runs on the board. What followed next was a disappointing show from their bowlers, as they failed to defend the total. Hyderabad chased down the target with eight balls to spare and with eight wickets in hand.

Chandigarh will need to be at their best to register their first win of the competition.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Saurashtra vs Chandigarh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8th 2021, Monday; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely once they are set.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lahli is expected to range between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Saurashtra

Sheldon Jackson remained unbeaten on 62 to help his side post a respectable total on the board in their last game. Captain Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets, and the bowlers did a good job of holding their nerves in the end to help the team win the game.

Probable XI

Himalaya Barad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya.

Chandigarh

Manan Vohra played a sensational knock of 106 as Chandigarh posted a good total on the board. Their bowlers, though, failed to step up, and the team lost the game. The bowlers will need to step up in their next outing against Saurashtra on Sunday.

Probable XI

Manan Vohra (c), Sarul Kanwar, Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Arjit Pannu (wk), Jaskaran Singh, Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Shresth Nirmohi, Jagjit Singh, Arpit Pannu.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Saurashtra held their nerves against Uttarakhand to win their last game by two runs. They will be high on confidence after that win. Chandigarh, meanwhile, lost against Hyderabad despite a ton from their captain Manan Vohra.

It could be a cracking contest on Monday when both sides come out all guns blazing. Saurashtra have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to continue that with a win over Chandigarh.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Jaydev Unadkat to pick two or more wickets by conceding less than 30 runs? Yes No 0 votes so far