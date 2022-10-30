Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Pre-Quarter Final 3, Kerala vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kerala and Saurashtra are set to lock horns in pre-quarter-final 3 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday, October 30. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Kerala, captained by Sanju Samson, started their campaign with three wins on the trot against Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana. Thereafter, they lost two matches against Services and Maharashtra to lose quite a bit of momentum.

However, wins against Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya put them back on track. They will go into the pre-quarter-finals after beating Meghalaya by five wickets. Kerala finished second in the points table in Elite Group C with 20 points and a net run rate of +1.402.

Saurashtra, captained by Jaydev Unadkat, on the other hand, finished third in Elite Group D with 18 points and a net run rate of +1.568 from six matches. They defeated Ashutosh Aman's Bihar by eight wickets in their previous match on October 20.

After being put in to field first, Saurashtra bowled Bihar out for 119 in 19.4 overs. While Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Unadkat picked up two wickets apiece, Chetan Sakariya accounted for three scalps. Saurashtra chased the target down in 14.1 overs.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Match Details:

Match: Kerala vs Saurashtra, Pre Quarter-Final 3, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kerala vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens helps the team batting second. Hence, winning the toss and chasing should be the way forward for teams. Dew is most likely to play a part, especially in the second half of the contest.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the low-60s.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Kerala

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Abdul Basith, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Vyshak Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun

Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Chetan Sakariya

Kerala vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Both Kerala and Saurashtra are equally matched teams. Hence, picking a winner for this encounter is hard. Keeping in mind the playing conditions and strengths of both Kerala and Saurashtra, the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this encounter.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

