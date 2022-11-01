Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Quarter-Final 4, Mumbai vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai and Saurashtra are set to lock horns in the fourth quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday, November 1. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Mumbai, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, won five matches in a row before losing to the Railways by four wickets on October 20. Uttarakhand also gave them a run for their money, but Mumbai held their nerves to win the match by two runs on October 22.

Mumbai finished on top of the points table in Elite Group A with 24 wins from seven matches and a net run rate of +1.148. It remains to be seen if Mumbai can carry their good form into the all-important quarter-final.

Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkart, on the other hand, have had a reasonable campaign thus far in the tournament. Having won four out of six matches, the finished third in the points table in Elite Group D with 18 points and a net run rate of 1.568.

They will go into the match on the back of a nine-run victory over Kerala in the pre-quarter-final on October 30. Sheldon Jackson was their standout batter as he scored 64 runs off 44 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Saurashtra then restricted Kerala to 174 for four.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Match Details:

Match: Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Quarter-Final 4, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens produced a couple of fairly high-scoring matches in the pre-quarter finals. However, the chasing teams found it tough to get past the finish line. In a must-win game, batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 30 degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-50s.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Mohit Avasthi, and Pruthvipal Solanki.

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai, Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, and Kushang Patel.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Mumbai have been fairly clinical in the championship so far. Even as Saurashtra also have the ingredients to win, Mumbai are slightly more favorites to come up trumps.

Prediction: Mumbai are expected to win this encounter.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Prithvi Shaw to score a 50? Yes No 0 votes