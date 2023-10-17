Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Kerala: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Bihar and Kerala will cross swords in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 19.

Bihar, under the leadership of Babul Kumar, suffered back-to-back defeats against Chandigarh and Assam. They are currently occupying seventh position in Group B and they would require some big wins before it gets too late.

However, Bipin Saurabh's form is a silver lining for them as he's leading the batting charts with 161 runs from two innings. Bihar would require their bowlers to hit their straps in order to get back to winning ways.

Kerala, captained by Sanju Samson, has had a top-class tournament so far, winning consecutive matches over Himachal Pradesh and Services by 35 runs and one run respectively.

They would be hoping to continue their winning momentum and add more points to their tally. They are currently at the second spot in Group B with a net run rate of 0.9.

Bihar vs Kerala Match Details:

Match: Bihar vs Kerala, Group B

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Bihar vs Kerala Pitch Report:

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai offers a pitch highly favoring batters right from the word go with bowlers not getting much assistance throughout the match. We can expect scores of above 200 to be comfortably chased on this surface.

Bihar vs Kerala Weather Forecast

Both teams will be welcomed with hot and humid weather. Temperatures will hover around 35 degrees Celsius with humidity levels reaching 55 percent.

Bihar vs Kerala Probable XIs:

Bihar

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Amod Yadav, Gaurav Joshi, Krishna Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Abhijeet Saket

Kerala

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (c), KM Asif, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Vinod Kumar, Basil Thampi, Vaisakh Chandran

Bihar vs Kerala Match Prediction:

Kerala stands as the clear frontrunner to win this encounter, having secured two consecutive wins. They possess a well-rounded team, excelling in all three departments of the game. They would be looking to enhance their net run rate in this contest.

Prediction: Kerala to win the match

Bihar vs Kerala Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema